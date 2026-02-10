The 14 Best Food Movies You Can Watch

Long before I became a foodie, back when I was 6 years old, I fell in love with cinema. I saw my first film in a theater and became hooked. So much so, that I had to make my own movies, and so, I went on to screenwriting and directing as a young man.

Decades later, my culinary explorations began and food and film are still two of my greatest passions. Many out there feel the same about them. Wouldn't it be great, if you could combine the two? Well, naturally, you can. And I don't just mean snacking on popcorn and Milk Duds during a screening.

There are plenty of films about food. We're not talking about scenes that merely depict characters eating or cooking. The iconic scene at Katz's Deli in "When Harry Met Sally"had precious little to do with the food. These are motion pictures where food plays at least a supporting role and helps motivate the characters and drive the plot.

From fine dining to desserts to wines, filmmakers have produced a plethora of food-themed movies. Here are 14 of the best. You should check them out.