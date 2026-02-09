Never Do This When Ordering For Kids At A Restaurant — Kitchen Staff Hate It

Giving kids a chance to experience restaurant fare can be the highlight of their week, but let's face it — children can be finicky about their food choices. You may end up in an establishment that doesn't offer anything from the kids' menu that appeals to a child, and you can't just let them go hungry if they are being picky (well, you could when I was a lad, but that's now considered an unseemly practice). But before you assume it wouldn't be any trouble for the kitchen staff to prepare a smaller portion of a regular menu item that appeals to the kiddo, Frankie Weinberg, the co-owner of Good Catch and Pomelo in New Orleans, revealed that's not exactly a simple request.

It's not that servers and kitchen staff don't like the little tykes. Honoring the petition to make a child a petite portion of a regular menu item causes more chaos than many realize, making it a request that restaurant chefs don't want to hear. Weinberg, also an author and distinguished professor of management at Loyola University New Orleans, said, "It may depend on the restaurant, but in just about every case I'm aware of, yes, it's problematic."

One of the most significant issues with asking for a kid-sized meal relates to food and labor costs. Many people don't realize that remaining profitable is a common problem for restaurants, and making tinier portions of an existing menu item can negatively impact a business's bottom line. "Restaurants cost recipes precisely, and smaller portions are often not any simpler to make than full-size options," Weinberg said. "This results in the same amount of labor going into a product that frankly does not cover its own cost to produce."