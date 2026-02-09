The Disney Cruise Steakhouse Where You Can Order Some Of The Rarest Steaks In The World
The Disney Cruise Line is known for many things, from family entertainment to great customer service, but it wouldn't be considered one of the best cruises in the world if it weren't for its spectacular dining experience. While there are several foods you should skip on any cruise you go on, the Disney Cruise has such a wide array of restaurants and dishes that it definitely has you covered if you're looking for some of the best cuisine in the world. More specifically, Palo Steakhouse — a restaurant inspired by Cogsworth from "Beauty and the Beast" — has some of the best and rarest steaks in the world which you need to take advantage of if you decide to hop on board.
We spoke to Andrew Bell, food allergen and dietary manager for The Disney Cruise Line, who noted that Palo Steakhouse is home to many steaks, including two Japanese cuts that are among the most sought after in the world. Talking about the remarkable cuts of wagyu beef that Palo sources from Kobe and Miyazaki, Japan, Bell explained, "The marbling is so fine that it melts on the palate. It's buttery, slightly sweet, and has a texture that melts rather than chews ... Kobe is delicate and known for its creamy, buttery richness and marbling. Miyazaki, on the other hand, tends to offer a deeper umami and a richer mouthfeel, while still holding its structure."
How Palo Steakhouse prepares its high-end Japanese steaks
Some people are still hesitant to believe the hype around wagyu steak due to how often overpriced yet fake wagyu is sold at restaurants (especially BBQ joints). However, Bell was quick to note that the beef found at Palo Steakhouse is authentic, documented, and certified as coming from Japanese providers. And while there is a separate Australian wagyu also found on the menu, you can rest assured that you're getting the real deal when you order it.
Because of how unique and expensive each A5 wagyu steak from Japan is, chefs must prepare it optimally. Luckily, the high-level execution necessary for these cuts is something the crew on the Disney Cruise Line knows all too well. Bell explained the precise tactics chefs use to make both Kobe and Miyazaki-sourced steaks. "The higher the marbling, the gentler the approach," Bell said. "Japanese wagyu is cooked at lower temperatures, often in smaller portions, to preserve its structure and prevent fat loss." Bell also noted that the delicateness of preparing these steaks carries over to other areas, such as seasoning and doneness. The chefs at Palo Steakhouse only lightly season the steak and recommend customers order it rare or medium rare for best results.