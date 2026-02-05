The Hazardous Reason Chips Ahoy Recalled Its Baked Bites Brookies
Mondelēz Global LLC, the manufacturer behind Chips Ahoy cookies, recently announced that it has widened a recall of the brand's Baked Bites Brookies. The voluntary recall was first initiated on December 24, 2025, due to the presence of small clusters of cornstarch in the product, which could pose a choking hazard. Mondelēz broadened the recall to include Baked Bites Brookies with a previously unlisted best-by date of May 10, 2026.
Unlike biological and chemical recalls for food contaminated by E. coli and products containing undeclared milk, the small chunks of cornstarch in Chips Ahoy Baked Bites Brookies are a physical hazard. These are often generated due to a manufacturing issue, such as foreign material like plastic ending up in the goods at the production facility. The clumps of cornstarch in the Chips Ahoy products formed as a result of a botched mixing procedure that failed to break down the ingredient.
All in all, four Baked Bites Brookies SKUs are part of the recall effort. The products bear UPC codes 44000086688, 4400008667, 44000085650, and 4400008566, and have best-by dates ranging from May 9, 2026, to May 12, 2026. Mondelēz Global LLC is urging all customers not to eat the recalled merchandise, especially the elderly and children, who may be at higher risk of choking on the products.
Are other Chips Ahoy products safe right now?
Mondelēz Global LLC produces dozens of familiar snack commodities, such as Oreo, Ritz, and Clif Bars, but thankfully, none of the company's other merchandise has raised any red flags. Various other Chips Ahoy products are also safe to consume, according to Mondelēz. As of now, the Chips Ahoy recall is limited to the four Baked Bites Brookie SKUs listed above.
Unlike the devastating 2016 frozen vegetable recall that sent consumers to the hospital, no injuries have been reported as a result of someone eating the brownie bites. Still, consumers should double-check their snack drawers to make sure they don't have any Chips Ahoy Baked Bites Brookie products with the listed UPC codes stashed away as an extra precaution. Customers with questions or concerns about the recall are encouraged to call Mondelēz Global LLC at 1-855-535-5948 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time.