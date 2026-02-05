The Hazardous Reason Chips Ahoy Recalled Its Baked Bites Brookies

Mondelēz Global LLC, the manufacturer behind Chips Ahoy cookies, recently announced that it has widened a recall of the brand's Baked Bites Brookies. The voluntary recall was first initiated on December 24, 2025, due to the presence of small clusters of cornstarch in the product, which could pose a choking hazard. Mondelēz broadened the recall to include Baked Bites Brookies with a previously unlisted best-by date of May 10, 2026.

Unlike biological and chemical recalls for food contaminated by E. coli and products containing undeclared milk, the small chunks of cornstarch in Chips Ahoy Baked Bites Brookies are a physical hazard. These are often generated due to a manufacturing issue, such as foreign material like plastic ending up in the goods at the production facility. The clumps of cornstarch in the Chips Ahoy products formed as a result of a botched mixing procedure that failed to break down the ingredient.

All in all, four Baked Bites Brookies SKUs are part of the recall effort. The products bear UPC codes 44000086688, 4400008667, 44000085650, and 4400008566, and have best-by dates ranging from May 9, 2026, to May 12, 2026. Mondelēz Global LLC is urging all customers not to eat the recalled merchandise, especially the elderly and children, who may be at higher risk of choking on the products.