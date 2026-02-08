The Cooking Contest That Al Gore Competed In While He Was In Office

He was the Vice President of the United States for most of the 1990s, serving under noted peanut butter and banana sandwich fan Bill Clinton. He offered us an inconvenient truth about climate change, and although he never claimed to have invented the internet, he helped pave a legislative path for the World Wide Web's dominance. But did you know that Al Gore was also a certified pitmaster? Well, that's because he wasn't — but he did take part in the Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest, one of the most prestigious barbecue contests in the world.

Before Gore became the vice president, he was a Democratic senator for Tennessee, back when Tennessee still elected Democratic senators. In that capacity, and as vice president, he regularly attended the Memphis in May barbecue contest — not necessarily to compete against the best pitmasters in the world, but simply to show his appreciation for some solid Memphis BBQ. He even offered a bit of tongue-in-cheek advice: "the secret is to remain stiff and wooden throughout the cooking process." (Gore was famously considered something of a bore, in stark contrast with the ultra-charismatic "Slick Willie" at the top of the ticket.)