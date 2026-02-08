The Unique Meatless Sandwich That McDonald's Almost Sold Instead Of The Filet-O-Fish

McDonald's probably isn't the first restaurant that comes to mind when you think of meatless sandwiches. However, in the 1960s, there was a hopeful contender that ultimately wound up becoming another old-school fast food sandwich that disappeared — the Hula Burger. The sandwich was a curious burger, and if you didn't read what you were ordering, you'd be confused when it arrived sans patty. The sandwich was little more than a grilled pineapple ring and a slice of cheese served up on a hamburger bun.

The Hula Burger was the brainchild of then-McDonald's president Ray Kroc as a challenger to the newly invented Filet-O-Fish sandwich brought to the table by franchise owner Lou Groen. After experiencing poor sales every Friday — the high Catholic population in the area wasn't allowed to eat meat that day — Groen looked for a way to expand beyond regular beef patty burgers and recoup lost sales.

Groen approached Kroc with the fish sandwich idea in 1962, and the sandwiches went head-to-head on Good Friday that year. Kroc supposedly wasn't a fan of Groen's fish sandwich idea, and was convinced his Hula Burger would be a hit. There may be many things you didn't know about McDonald's Filet-O-Fish, but it doesn't take an expert to know which sandwich won the face-off. The sandwiches were offered at select McDonald's restaurants, and by the end of the day, 350 Filet-O-Fish were sold. The same love was not given to the Hula Burger — only six sold throughout the day.