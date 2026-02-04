Marzetti Buys This Iconic Japanese BBQ Sauce Brand In $400 Million Deal

The popular BBQ sauce brand Redditors adore is about to have a new owner. Marzetti, a company that specializes in manufacturing products for food service and food retail, just announced it has agreed to a deal that will make it the proprietor of Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce. The $400 million acquisition is expected to be finalized sometime before June 30, 2026 barring any unforeseen regulatory issues.

Bachan's is a relatively fresh face in the retail BBQ sauce game, having launched in 2019. It didn't take long for the brand to gain steam in the retail market, however, winning customers over with its bold, umami-packed take on a culinary staple as well as its commitment to using top-notch, non-GMO ingredients. Still, what likely caught Marzetti's attention was Bachan's sales. Last year alone, the company sold roughly $87 million-worth of its Japanese-American BBQ sauce.

The current CEO and founder of the company, Justin Gill, is excited to see Marzetti take the reins. He said in a statement about the pending acquisition, "Over the last several years, building Bachan's has allowed me to fulfill my childhood dream of bringing my family's sauce to market. My team and I have been working incredibly hard to deliver on this vision of building the first iconic Japanese-American flavor brand, and I am honored to partner with The Marzetti Company for the next stage of making my vision for Bachan's a reality" (via Business Wire).