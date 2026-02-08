The Philadelphia Pub That Transports Diners To Jolly Old England
You may be surprised to hear that Philadelphia has a terrific British pub somewhere in its city limits. After all, this was a pivotal city in a war that saw America rebel against Britain, so this would be like finding a French bistro in Naples. And yet we have the Dandelion, located just outside bustling Rittenhouse Square, which provides hearty English food and drink to all — without fear of being tarred and feathered by angry patriots.
To be clear, this isn't one of those ramshackle British pubs that consists of a bar, a dartboard, and five different TVs playing football matches. (Not that there's anything wrong with those!) This is a gastropub, which may make some of you roll your eyes — but you certainly can't say the Dandelion doesn't go the extra mile. The pub offers an afternoon tea with tiers of petite sandwiches and pastries to go with pots of Earl Grey or Darjeeling; there's a cozy fireplace you can sit by on cold days while nursing an ale; and the establishment even has something called the "Dog Room," which is extensively decorated with pictures of man's best friend. (If you actually want to knock back a pint with your dog, they're welcome in the outdoor dining area.)
The Dandelion offers hearty English fare
British food may have a reputation for being boring and bland, but we defy anybody to deny the pleasures of a good Sunday roast or a beautifully flaky fish and chips. (Fish and chips may have helped Britain win both World Wars, after all.) At the Dandelion, you'll experience some of the very best British cuisine has to offer, from hearty bangers and mash to tandoori chicken, to, yes, ale-battered fish and chips. If you're at the bar, you can nosh on a British cheese board — or perhaps enjoy a Welsh rarebit, a wonderfully British concoction of cheese and mustard smeared on toast and broiled.
If you happen to show up on a Sunday, you might be lucky enough to try the traditional Sunday roast, which consists of a ribeye served with a Yorkshire pudding, roast potatoes, veggies, and gravy. Availability is limited, although, if you miss it, you can always try again next week. (Or on the next bank holiday — whichever comes first.)