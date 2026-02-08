The Philadelphia Pub That Transports Diners To Jolly Old England

You may be surprised to hear that Philadelphia has a terrific British pub somewhere in its city limits. After all, this was a pivotal city in a war that saw America rebel against Britain, so this would be like finding a French bistro in Naples. And yet we have the Dandelion, located just outside bustling Rittenhouse Square, which provides hearty English food and drink to all — without fear of being tarred and feathered by angry patriots.

To be clear, this isn't one of those ramshackle British pubs that consists of a bar, a dartboard, and five different TVs playing football matches. (Not that there's anything wrong with those!) This is a gastropub, which may make some of you roll your eyes — but you certainly can't say the Dandelion doesn't go the extra mile. The pub offers an afternoon tea with tiers of petite sandwiches and pastries to go with pots of Earl Grey or Darjeeling; there's a cozy fireplace you can sit by on cold days while nursing an ale; and the establishment even has something called the "Dog Room," which is extensively decorated with pictures of man's best friend. (If you actually want to knock back a pint with your dog, they're welcome in the outdoor dining area.)