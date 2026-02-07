Why Everyone Is Drinking Hot Water Right Now

I thought I was among the few drinking straight hot water in the morning, but it's become a viral trend in 2026. All over the internet, people are sipping steaming cups of hot water, and it's not because they've already hit their caffeine limit (that's always been my reason). Everyone's drinking hot water right now because it's part of the viral "becoming Chinese" trend popularized by Chinese-American TikToker Sherry Zhu (@sherryxiiruii).

Zhu has gone viral for her deadpan and relatable explanation of a lifestyle built around Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), including drinking hot water instead of cold — which boasts benefits like body detox, improved blood circulation, and expelling cold from your body. It's one of TikTok's healthier trends, even better for your blood sugar than the recently viral Japanese Cheesecake recipe, and one that's become popular just in time for the Chinese New Year.

Zhu has branded drinking hot water as a characteristic of a "Chinese Baddie", and her viral takes on TCM are just some of many posts praising its benefits. Other creators say drinking hot water in the morning (before coffee!) helps support everything from digestion to proper sleep – and some of those creators have even included a thank you to 'the Chinese Baddies' who introduced the concept.