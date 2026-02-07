Why Everyone Is Drinking Hot Water Right Now
I thought I was among the few drinking straight hot water in the morning, but it's become a viral trend in 2026. All over the internet, people are sipping steaming cups of hot water, and it's not because they've already hit their caffeine limit (that's always been my reason). Everyone's drinking hot water right now because it's part of the viral "becoming Chinese" trend popularized by Chinese-American TikToker Sherry Zhu (@sherryxiiruii).
Zhu has gone viral for her deadpan and relatable explanation of a lifestyle built around Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), including drinking hot water instead of cold — which boasts benefits like body detox, improved blood circulation, and expelling cold from your body. It's one of TikTok's healthier trends, even better for your blood sugar than the recently viral Japanese Cheesecake recipe, and one that's become popular just in time for the Chinese New Year.
Zhu has branded drinking hot water as a characteristic of a "Chinese Baddie", and her viral takes on TCM are just some of many posts praising its benefits. Other creators say drinking hot water in the morning (before coffee!) helps support everything from digestion to proper sleep – and some of those creators have even included a thank you to 'the Chinese Baddies' who introduced the concept.
Why drinking hot water is becoming such a big trend
"Becoming Chinese" is a lifestyle trend that weaves Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) practices into every aspect of life, from what you wear to how you spend your time after dinner. Sherry Zhu and other content creators present a TCM-based lifestyle as a cozy and grounded way of becoming mindful of diet, self-care, and balancing body temperature. Other trends the "Chinese Baddies" online do include wearing socks or slippers so their feet never get cold, walking for 15-20 minutes after every meal, and choosing not to sleep with wet hair.
Hot water is at the center of this viral lifestyle. It's the drink you use to start the morning and sip throughout the day. The temperature is key to the practice; though, some people add other things to their water for a little flavor and some extra health benefits like goji berries, lemon, and herbal teas (here's why some teas make you sleepy and others wake you up).
For a quick blast of hot water, turn to the money-saving appliance that Gen Z can't live without, and use a coffee pod machine without the K-Cup. A more traditional method is to boil water on the stove. Lastly, add in a few apples if you really want to up the ante; any variety will do (here's an apple guide we didn't know we needed) to give that hot water a final boost.