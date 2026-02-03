Del Taco's Seafood Menu Is Back In Time For Lent - Here's What You Can Order
Listen up, seafood lovers! Beer Battered Fish Tacos and Jumbo Shrimp Tacos are back at Del Taco and will be on the menu through April 14. The fast food restaurant is again serving its seasonal seafood which is marketed to satisfy on Fish Fridays during Lent but will be available any day of the week.
You'll find a few order options on the menu this year: The Jumbo Shrimp Tacos in a set of two for $6, three Beer Battered Fish Tacos made with wild-caught Alaska Pollock for $7, and a Jumbo Shrimp Burrito stuffed with cilantro-lime rice, pico de gallo, cabbage, and a secret, signature sauce for just under $7. You can order these three signature items as-is or turn them into a meal with fries on the side. Since sugar is a popular thing to give up during Lent, feel free to opt for a glass of low-sugar Real Strawberry Lemonade if you need something sweet but light to drink — and that's just the beginning. Del Taco orders are made to be customizable and are even more so with a few hacks that fans have created over the years, so you can satisfy your seafood craving in your own signature way this Lent.
Del Taco's seafood menu is even better when you customize it with ordering hacks
Fan responses to Del Taco's fish tacos and other seafood items have fluctuated over the years. A couple of years ago the restaurant threw customers for a loop when it swapped out the beer it used in the batter for the fish while some have complained about lighter portions in recent years. Still, customers continue to flock to the fast food restaurant when seafood is on the menu. In any case, it's worth putting on your list of Lent meals alongside other fast food chains that serve high quality fish.
Del Taco's seafood tacos and burritos are wrapped in warm flour tortillas and are generally chock-full of ingredients, but you can use customer-created ordering hacks to make them even better (not unlike the McDonalds ordering hacks and Chick-Fil-A menu hacks you ought to try). Redditors suggest asking for the tortilla well-done so it's extra crispy, and be sure to specify how many sauce packets you want to avoid falling victim to sauce rationing. One Redditor said "I love them when a nice squeeze of lime, a pack of inferno hot sauce, and a pinch of salt." On the same thread, another suggested ordering the fish tacos with no pico de gallo while substitute Chipotle sauce for the secret sauce.