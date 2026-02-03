Del Taco's Seafood Menu Is Back In Time For Lent - Here's What You Can Order

Listen up, seafood lovers! Beer Battered Fish Tacos and Jumbo Shrimp Tacos are back at Del Taco and will be on the menu through April 14. The fast food restaurant is again serving its seasonal seafood which is marketed to satisfy on Fish Fridays during Lent but will be available any day of the week.

You'll find a few order options on the menu this year: The Jumbo Shrimp Tacos in a set of two for $6, three Beer Battered Fish Tacos made with wild-caught Alaska Pollock for $7, and a Jumbo Shrimp Burrito stuffed with cilantro-lime rice, pico de gallo, cabbage, and a secret, signature sauce for just under $7. You can order these three signature items as-is or turn them into a meal with fries on the side. Since sugar is a popular thing to give up during Lent, feel free to opt for a glass of low-sugar Real Strawberry Lemonade if you need something sweet but light to drink — and that's just the beginning. Del Taco orders are made to be customizable and are even more so with a few hacks that fans have created over the years, so you can satisfy your seafood craving in your own signature way this Lent.