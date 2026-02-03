Sabrina Carpenter Shows Off 'New Man' In Hilarious Super Bowl Ad

Some Super Bowl ads are sweet, some are annoying, and others are just, like, wtf? The latter category includes the time M&Ms trolled us about replacing the spokescandies with Maya Rudolph, as well as the death and rebirth of Mr. Peanut. (He later aged from Baby Nut into Peanut Jr., but as Planters is currently touting Mr. Peanut as a sophisticated gentleman of 109, it seems the brand has decided to forget the whole death-and-resurrection angle.) This year, one of the odder commercials is brought to us by Pringles and stars Sabrina Carpenter, along with her new (albeit short-lived) partner.

In a teaser Pringles dropped in January, Carpenter is seen pulling potato chip petals off a Pringles bouquet, chanting, "He loves me, he loves me not ..." In the actual commercial, however, her mystery man manifests himself after she constructs him out of those oval-shaped extruded potato crisps. He is meant to resemble the Pringles mascot, mustache and all, but Pringleleo, as he's called, also bears a strong resemblance to a mummy.

Nonetheless, Carpenter is enamored, and the 60-second extended cut shows the two going for a drive and flying kites together. His top half starts to float away during the latter activity, but she grabs it and apparently manages to stick him back together. The two also appear on a jumbotron at an event of some sort (like in Pepsi's Coldplay kiss cam Super Bowl ad). This time, his head comes off as she kisses him, but this, too, gets reattached.