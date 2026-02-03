Sabrina Carpenter Shows Off 'New Man' In Hilarious Super Bowl Ad
Some Super Bowl ads are sweet, some are annoying, and others are just, like, wtf? The latter category includes the time M&Ms trolled us about replacing the spokescandies with Maya Rudolph, as well as the death and rebirth of Mr. Peanut. (He later aged from Baby Nut into Peanut Jr., but as Planters is currently touting Mr. Peanut as a sophisticated gentleman of 109, it seems the brand has decided to forget the whole death-and-resurrection angle.) This year, one of the odder commercials is brought to us by Pringles and stars Sabrina Carpenter, along with her new (albeit short-lived) partner.
In a teaser Pringles dropped in January, Carpenter is seen pulling potato chip petals off a Pringles bouquet, chanting, "He loves me, he loves me not ..." In the actual commercial, however, her mystery man manifests himself after she constructs him out of those oval-shaped extruded potato crisps. He is meant to resemble the Pringles mascot, mustache and all, but Pringleleo, as he's called, also bears a strong resemblance to a mummy.
Nonetheless, Carpenter is enamored, and the 60-second extended cut shows the two going for a drive and flying kites together. His top half starts to float away during the latter activity, but she grabs it and apparently manages to stick him back together. The two also appear on a jumbotron at an event of some sort (like in Pepsi's Coldplay kiss cam Super Bowl ad). This time, his head comes off as she kisses him, but this, too, gets reattached.
Sabrina Carpenter's Pringleleo commercial has a semi-tragic ending
The Pringleleo ad, which is set to air on television at the top of the Super Bowl's third quarter, has an ending that's a wee bit disturbing. Both the 30-second and 60-second versions end with Sabrina Carpenter's new love waiting for her after a concert. As she happily greets him, she turns to see a mob of fans rushing towards her. Instead of besieging the pop star with autograph requests, however, they tackle her potato chip paramour to the ground and begin snacking on his remains. Carpenter appears devastated, but then, she, too, joins in the feast. (She was earlier seen nibbling on random bits of him back in happier days.)
Is this the end of Pringleleo, or will Pringles choose to resurrect him, a la Mr. Peanut? As he lacks the century-plus history of Planter's mascot, we may have seen the last of him, but it's too soon to tell. Pringles has launched a big PR campaign around the commercial, so perhaps the company will choose to extend the story a bit further if Carpenter agrees to star in additional ads.