Here Is The Best Vegan Restaurant In Every State
Veganism has come a long way from where it began. Avoiding animal products isn't a new-fangled invention, even though trends on the internet can make it seem that way. In reality, people have been eating vegan — albeit without the label — for centuries. Early diets were predominantly plant-based, focusing on readily available foods, such as rice, lentils, and corn. Nowadays, you can find vegan boiled eggs, faux meat that "bleeds," and the holy grail, restaurants where everything on the menu is 100% vegan.
We traversed each state in the U.S. to find the very best of vegan dining. We looked for restaurants that shone on multiple "Best Of" lists, had acclaimed chefs at the forefront, and left both customers and critics raving.Though you won't find animal products on any menus, that's where the similarities between these spots end. From Mexican classics, like tacos al pastor and carne asada, to katsu curry and decadent vegan desserts, everything is fair game for the talented chefs heading these plant-based eateries. Many are award-winning and backed by loyal fanbases of herbivores and carnivores alike. So put aside any qualms you may have, and come along as we sink our teeth into a whole new world of flavor.
Alabama: The Veggie
The Veggie started out as a small home-based business, and that sense of comfort has stuck around even as it's grown into one of the most well-known restaurants of its kind in the area. When she isn't guest starring on Food Network, award-winning chef Adyre Mason can be found putting her heart and soul into everything from chimichurri-slathered Impossible burgers to Cajun-seasoned konjac shrimp.
(256) 893-4709
7504 US-72 W. Suite A5, Madison, Alabama 35758
Alaska: Pita Place
You'll be hard-pressed to find a fully vegan restaurant wandering throughout the Last Frontier. Even so, you may stumble across this plant-based oasis that only opens its doors in the summertime. This charming, wood-paneled business offers up tender morsels of falafel wrapped up in soft pita or on a bed of vibrant, largely locally-sourced vegetables. Swap out any dairy spreads for an equally flavorful hummus schmear and enjoy.
3300 College Road, Fairbanks, Alaska 99709
Arizona: Green New American
At Green New American, Chef Damon Brasch is redefining the American diet for everyone, not just vegans. The menu is built from the ground up on fresh, often organic ingredients, but you wouldn't be able to tell from the unbelievably good flavors. Step inside to pile your plate high with award-winning buffalo "wings" and top-ranking vegetarian-burgers that rival even the meatiest of counterparts.
Multiple locations
Arkansas: The HOME (The House of Mental)
You'll feel right at home at The House of Mental, otherwise known as The HOME. This restaurant has found a niche in downtown Little Rock, and its name fits like a glove. Here, customers can enjoy the same comfort foods they grew up with, minus the meat. Just one bite of cauliflower wings and nostalgia takes over.
(501) 454-1493
1523 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Little Rock, Arkansas 72205
California: Maciel's Plant-Based Butcher & Deli
Say goodbye to the butcher shops of old, and say hello to a deli where the only thing being chopped up is veggies. Maciel's is a one-stop shop for breakfast, lunch, and dessert. All the classic deli staples are up for grabs, with everything from Reubens to tuna melts. You can even snag some choice vegan meats to cook up at home.
(213) 537-5120
5933 York Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90042
Colorado: Somebody People
Named for the famous David Bowie song, Somebody People combines upscale plant-based cuisine with a casual ambiance.Venture further to find cloud-lined bathrooms and an eclectic mix of patterns and colors adorning the space. However, it's the menu, complete with a sprawling vegan wine selection and elevated bites, that matches the vibrancy of the decor and truly appeals to all the people.
(720) 502-5681
1165 S. Broadway #104, Denver, Colorado 80210
Connecticut: ION Restaurant
Middletown, Connecticut, has a gem on its hands. At ION Restaurant, you can order a plate of southern comfort food, classic Polish pierogi, and a burrito bowl all at once — and it's 100% vegan. Don't miss Sunday brunch, when you can sit on a plush sofa and enjoy a tall stack of butter-slathered, syrup-soaked pancakes. Just be sure to protect your Sunday best.
(860) 346-9210
606 Main St., Middletown, Connecticut 06457
Delaware: Rooted AF
Award-winning nutritionist Nikita Thomas has planted roots within The Chancery Market Food Hall, where she stands out for her health-forward approach to food. But don't be fooled: This menu is as appetizing as it is nourishing. The options are varied, but the real star is the Spanish-style empanada, a crisp pocket stuffed with vegan meat and cheese that explodes on the taste buds.
(302) 591-8323
1313 N. Market St., Wilmington, Delaware 19801
Florida: Mood
No restaurant sets the tone quite like Mood, where you can enjoy your meal swathed in natural light and surrounded by lush greenery. Sip on a bright cocktail that doubles as a healing tonic as you peruse the extensive menu. The dishes here trade those big-name, faux meats for meals that let the plants shine, like zucchini Alfredo and hearts of palm tacos.
(561) 766-2317
235 S. Highway 1, Tequesta, Florida 33469
Georgia: La Semilla
As its name suggests, La Semilla sows a seed of plant-based intrigue in anyone who steps through its doors, vegan or not. The restaurant is a bustling hub of Latin-inspired cuisine that fosters community through food and more. Where else can vegetarians, vegans, and meat-eaters laugh together over steaming plates of vegan croquetas de jamón and enmoladas?
(404) 228-3090
780 Memorial Drive S.E., Unit 4A, Atlanta, Georgia 30316
Hawaii: Peace Cafe
This charming cafe lives up to its name wholeheartedly. Each dish is hand-crafted with carefully selected ingredients and infused with love. Shota, the Japanese chef behind the magic, has formulated vibrant plates where components live in harmony. Acidic yuzu carrots sit side-by-side with earthy mulberry noodles and briny nori to create combinations that activate all of the senses.
(808) 951-7555
2239 S. King St., Honolulu, Hawaii 96826
Idaho: High Note Cafe
Idaho's vegan hot spot wasn't always fully vegan, but business has been booming since the switch. The ingredients may have changed, but the flavors haven't. The cafe serves up fresh-baked bread and scratch-made soups, alongside veggies fresh from local gardens. Start with the soup of the day and then end your meal on a high note with a sip of premium organic tea.
(208) 429-1911
225 N. Fifth St., Boise, Idaho 83702
Illinois: Penelope's Vegan Taqueria
With three locations around Chicago, Penelope's Vegan Taqueria brings Mexico's flavor to the Windy City. Each shop is easy to spot: A hot pink facade waves out from within a sea of beige buildings, and the dishes within are equally bold. The husband and wife team behind the taqueria draws from their Mexican heritage to serve up flavor-packed chimichangas and tortas that even abuela will love.
Multiple locations
Indiana: 10th Street Diner
When Guy Fieri says your vegan food lives up to the original, you know you've done something right. 10th Street Diner was featured on an episode of Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," where the secrets behind its famous Reuben and chimichanga were revealed. Here, the chefs use innovative methods to replicate the old-school diner classics everyone knows and loves.
(317) 737-1161
3301 E. 10th St., Indianapolis, Indiana 46201
Iowa: Trumpet Blossom Cafe
Behind Trumpet Blossom Cafe's unassuming exterior lies a world of flavor, blooming from each dish. Enjoy live music as you dig into BLTs stacked with crispy coconut bacon and house-made veggie burgers that outshine the usual store-bought fare. Wash it all down with creamy vegan milkshakes that taste better than you'd expect and check out the dessert menu while you're at it.
(319) 248-0077
310 E. Prentiss Street, Iowa City, Iowa 52240
Kansas: Whole Harvest Kitchen
We're not in Kansas anymore — or at least, not the one everyone's used to. Whole Harvest Kitchen delivers a new style of food to the state. Chef Will Harris aims to bring healthy eating and bold flavors to the forefront. The dishes are unlike anything else, from coffee infused with lion's mane mushroom to the garbanzo crepes smothered in almond ricotta.
(913) 296-7099
4853 W. 117th St., Leawood, Kansas 66211
Kentucky: Moody Mike's
As the first vegan food truck in the area, Moody Mike's used to roam around town slinging good eats to anyone lucky enough to catch up. Nowadays, customers can enjoy those same satisfying meals, surrounded by homey exposed brick and inviting plants. Sink your teeth into beer-battered Impossible burgers, BLTs made with rice paper bacon, and pizza rolls that rival Totino's own.
(859) 433-7633
802 N. Limestone, Lexington, Kentucky 40505
Louisiana: I-Tal Garden
There are so many dishes to try in New Orleans that it's hard to know where to start. If you're itching for a change of pace from the usual tourist hot spots, I-Tal Garden is a gem. Just like any other NOLA eatery, the flavors burst off the plate. Try the jackfruit ribs and the Cajun pasta that will have you double-checking the ingredient lists.
(504) 515-7321
810 N. Claiborne Ave., New Orleans, Louisiana 70116
Maine: Veggie Life
Veggie Life is a holy grail for the Maine community. It's been serving up plant-based love with its food products that are available in local stores, including the official veggie burger of the Portland Sea Dogs. Now you can enjoy the burgers fresh from the kitchen, but make sure to save room for the "Lovstah" Roll and candied rosemary bacon as well. You won't regret it.
(207) 241-9061
1732 N. Berwick Rd., Wells, Maine 04090
Maryland: The Land of Kush
Maryland's crab cakes are different from the rest, and that includes the vegan ones. At The Land of Kush, award-winning "crab" cakes are just one example of the stellar plant-based soul foods being served up daily. Continue down the menu and you'll find Curry Chickun, baked mac and cheese, akara, and jollof rice, to name a few options.
(410) 225-5874
840 N. Eutaw St., Baltimore, Maryland 21201
Massachusetts: Rhythm 'N Wraps
If you've ever questioned vegan food's authenticity, the vibrant space of Rhythm 'N Wraps will have you singing a different tune. Here, patrons enjoy their globally-inspired plates with a side of good music. Take the Oyster Po' boy or Golden Chickpea Curry Bowl for a spin around the turntables, and round out the set with vegan versions of your favorite candy bars.
(617) 566-4144
1096 Commonwealth Ave., Boston, Massachusetts 02134
Michigan: Detroit Street Filling Station
Filling up your tank with good eats has never felt better than at Detroit Filling Station. Since its inception in 2017, the restaurant has been focused on local and seasonal ingredients, making sustainability as big of a drawing point as the food itself. But, with dishes like The World's Greatest Wrap on the menu, you can't go wrong.
(734) 224-8262
300 Detroit St., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48104
Minnesota: Francis Burger Joint
Named for one brave pig who escaped a Canadian slaughterhouse, this burger joint is just as bold as its namesake. The restaurant's burgers have been called some of the best in Minneapolis, right next to the meatiest of competitors. Where else can you enjoy the classic Minneapolis-born Juicy Lucy made vegan or a chorizo-style cheeseburger alongside a dairy-free chai milkshake? Or, swap the milkshake for a cocktail if you're feeling fancy.
Multiple locations
Mississippi: The Squeeze Juice Bar and Vegan Eatery
This vegan restaurant in Mississippi doesn't need an elaborate storefront to stand out. Instead, The Squeeze has married its plant-based comfort food with a health-conscious approach to carve a space for itself in the local community. Sip on nutrient-packed smoothies or dig into fresh açaí bowls and cucumber pasta that will leave you feeling both satisfied and energized.
facebook.com/p/The-Squeeze-Juice-Bar-and-Vegan-Eatery
(601) 738-5585
4308 Halls Ferry Rd., Vicksburg, Mississippi 39180
Missouri: Terror Tacos
With dim lighting illuminating the blood-dripped walls, silent horror movies flickering from TVs, and a heavy metal soundtrack, Terror Tacos is the antithesis of the usual flowery, plant-based marketing. And, the food is no different. A Fright of Tacos haunts one table while brave patrons tackle the heat-packed Deathwish taco, complete with chili pepper horns, at another. Terror never tasted so good.
(314) 260-9996
3191 S. Grand Blvd., Saint Louis, Missouri 63118
Montana: Tandem Bakery & Cafe
From a husband-and-wife team frequenting local farmer's markets to being featured on Triple D with Guy Fieri, Tandem has come a long way. But its mission has remained the same: To provide dedicated vegan and gluten-free options so no one misses out on a good meal. Try the Farmer's Market Breakfast Sammie that got everything started or indulge in a fresh house-made doughnut.
(406) 540-4112
1221 Helen Ave., Missoula, Montana 59801
Nebraska: Veg.Edible
Veg.Edible made history as the first certified kosher vegan restaurant in Omaha and with its two-time award-winning gluten-free menu. Even celebrities leave the restaurant satisfied. The team has cooked for the likes of Ringo Starr and Billie Eilish. Menu highlights include the French Onion Soup Burger that captures the classic dish in handheld form and the Garbage Plate, which is anything but.
(531) 867-4257
2740 N. 61st St., Omaha, Nebraska 68104
Nevada: Chef Kenny's Vegan Dim Sum
Chef Kenny Chye is a pioneer on the vegan scene, with multiple successful restaurants to prove it. For many vegans, dim sum may seem a thing of the past, but with just a touch of culinary magic, all your favorites can be transformed. Nothing is off limits on this menu, from the vegan siu mai and Medium Rare Steak Roll to the egg custard tarts.
(725) 251-3920
5570 W. Flamingo Rd., Las Vegas, Nevada 89103
New Hampshire: Black Magic Mexican
A long-running food truck, Black Magic Mexican planted roots in New Hampshire to continue slinging house-made vegan meats and classic Mexican fare. Enjoy a taco salad piled high inside a fried tortilla bowl with cashew queso and Chupacabra Dressing. Or, try any of the classic burritos or tacos, all with portion sizes that will hold you over for a while.
facebook.com/p/Black-Magic-Mexican
(603) 306-6028
24 Hanover St., Suite 5, Lebanon, New Hampshire 03766
New Jersey: Veggie Heaven
The promised land for plant-based diners is in New Jersey, serving up flavorful Asian-inspired cuisine. Veggie Heaven offers dishes that are free of artificial preservatives and feature house-made mock meats made with bean curd, taro root, and more. The vegan duck, popcorn shrimp, and eel rolls will have even your meat-loving friends doing double takes.
631 Valley Rd., Montclair, New Jersey 07043
New Mexico: Vegos
At Vegos, New Mexican cuisine gets a revamp and proves you don't need the meat, dairy, or eggs to indulge in the nostalgic dishes you love. The burritos are stuffed to the brim with everything from fried tofu and seitan to soy curls subbing in for the meat. The stuffed sopapilla smothered in melty queso is another choice that never disappoints.
(505) 554-1041
2904 Indian School Rd., N.E. Albuquerque, New Mexico 87106
New York: Hangawi
In the heart of New York City, HanGawi is bringing a taste of Korea that's both traditional and innovative. Guests slide off their shoes and settle onto soft cushions at low tables as steaming dishes of bibimbap and kimchi stew make their way from the kitchen. A selection of soju-based cocktails and premium Korean beers round out the perfect Michelin Guide-recommended dining experience.
(212) 213-0077
12 E. 32nd St., New York, New York 10016
North Carolina: Pure Soul
Vegan food has a whole lot of heart and just as much soul. Some of the best soul food restaurants in the U.S. bring a plant-based spin to the table, and Pure Soul is one of them. The restaurant serves plates piled high with slabs of "fried fish" and aptly-named Soul Rolls stuffed with BBQ, soy mac and cheese, and greens.
(919) 903-6162
4125 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd. Suite 1, Durham, North Carolina 27707
North Dakota: Himalayan Yak
Unfortunately, North Dakota hasn't caught up to the 100% vegan restaurant train. However, if you're still looking to get your plant-based fix, Himalayan Yak is the next best thing. With a buffet-style layout and separate vegetarian and vegan menus, options aren't hard to find. Try a Nepali mushroom curry called chyau ko tarkari or Indian aloo gobi masala, and you'll feel right at home.
(701) 532-1052
1109 38th St. S., Fargo, North Dakota 58103
Ohio: 4th & State
Who doesn't love a classic American diner, where you can enjoy all-day breakfast, juicy burgers, and milkshakes all at the same table? At 4th & State, the same staples are made vegan. The diner even made it to America's Best Restaurants Roadshow where its Lone Star burger topped with tempeh bacon and hashbrowns between thick slabs of Texas toast was just one of the stars.
(614) 224-5461
152 E. State St., Columbus, Ohio 43215
Oklahoma: The Beet Box
This restaurant started as two college students' dream and developed into a local staple. From selling secretly vegan entrees to fellow students to running a brick-and-mortar restaurant, the satiating comfort food has been the constant. Wings made with battered and fried oyster mushrooms and mango habanero chickless sandwiches paired with orange pepper fries are just some of the many options available.
(580) 430-0186
7101 N.W. Expy #300, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73132
Oregon: Obon Shokudo
Sometimes a hankering for vegan eats calls for quick-service comfort food and sometimes, you need a reservation at a place like Obon Shokudo. The carefully crafted Japanese fare here features okonomiyaki with fried tofu replacing the usual seafood, tempura udon, and katsu curry. Patrons can also order sushi options, like chickpea natto rolls and vegan unagi rolls, for catering fit for all party-goers.
(503) 206-7967
720 S.E. Grand Ave., Portland, Oregon 97214
Pennsylvania: Vedge
With two James Beard-nominated chefs at its helm and a Michelin Guide recommendation, Vedge is one fine dining experience you shouldn't miss. With both classic and seasonal dishes, options include eggplant braciole and deviled celery root crepes. End with a decadent chocolate pecan tart topped with pink peppercorn ice cream as the night draws to a close and you'll be on the "vedge" of glory.
(215) 320-7500
1221 Locust St., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19107
Rhode Island: Foglia
Chef Peter Carvelli was a 2024 James Beard Awards semifinalist and, when you enter Foglia, the reason is clear. Each dish, while being elegantly crafted, spotlights the simple and fresh ingredients at its core. Citrus-marinated olives start the meal off on a bright note, while house-made pastas and tempeh Mozambique add rich, savory notes. Finish with an affogato for a night done right.
(401) 253-1195
31 State St., Bristol, Rhode Island 02809
South Carolina: A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen
Sitting on the sun-drenched patio outside A Peace of Soul, no customer will be missing the meat. This plant-based kitchen has been operating for more than 10 years, starting as a food truck and now having a permanent home in Columbia. The menu features soul food staples, with plates of rich mac and cheese, savory collard greens, and meatless chicken offering a warm hug in edible form.
(803) 253-7889
2338 Main St., Columbia, South Carolina 29201
South Dakota: Sanaa's Gourmet Mediterranean
Much like its northern neighbor, South Dakota is not home to any fully vegan establishments. But, fear not, two-time James Beard-nominated Chef Sanaa is here to save the day with her Mediterranean menu rich in veggie options. The designated vegan section points guests to spicy eggplant dishes, mushroom shawarmas, and falafel topped with tahini sauce.
(605) 275-2516
401 E. 8th St., Suite 100, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57103
Tennessee: The BE-Hive
Who knew one band throwing vegan potlucks before vegan was cool could spiral into a full-blown business selling mock meats and cheeses nationwide. The BE Hive also slings fresh-cooked meals from an ever-popular deli right in Nashville. Walk out with a Nashville hot chicken sandwich in one hand, a vegan crunchwrap in the other, and maybe get a friend to hold your shake for you.
(615) 733-9609
2414 Gallatin Ave., Nashville, Tennessee 37206
Texas: Belenty's Love
There's nothing quite like the love you'll feel after a bite of Belenty's Love's vegan Mexican food. The menu features healthier options like salads alongside traditional dishes so everyone can take part in the experience. Discada plates, sopes, flautas, and chimichangas are just a few from the list of choices. If you're craving a little something sweet, opt for dessert-style nachos or tacos.
(817) 862-9008
3516 Bluebonnet Circle, Fort Worth, Texas 76109
Utah: Buds
Vegan food can be expensive, but Buds rewrites that narrative. Voted as the number one inexpensive lunch in Salt Lake City, it offers affordable plant-based eats that don't compromise on flavor. Fan favorites include the Barbacoa sandwich, the Buffalo, and the Cheesesteak, which can best competitors from any meat-based eatery. You'll be calling up all your buds to get in on the goodness.
509 E. 300 S., Salt Lake City, Utah 84102
Vermont: Pingala Café
The Sanskrit word "pingala" refers to a sun energy or life force, a concept that this Vermont cafe takes in stride with its energy-boosting foods and environmental mission. Even the menu items' names radiate positivity. The Be-You-Tiful Bowl raises your spirits before you take the first bite and the Funky Monkey smoothie goes down with a side of whimsy.
Multiple locations
Virginia: Devil's Lettuce
If you come from a meat-heavy diet, Devil's Lettuce's menu will feel familiar. This is intentional. The restaurant's goal is approachability, making vegan food craveable for any and all patrons. You can build your own creation or choose from dishes like Rasta Pasta and Chopped Cheese Fries. Try to make it in for "Taco Hell" when Taco Bell's menu gets a vegan makeover.
(844) 834-2626
9050 W. Broad St., Henrico, Virginia 23294
Washington: The Wayward Vegan
This restaurant has been a safe haven for wayward vegans everywhere since 1996. Since then, it has earned a number of accolades, including being voted Best Vegan/ Vegetarian Eatery in the PNW by The Seattle Times three times.The menu options are endless with everything from migas to huevos rancheros to a vegan Reuben that are ready to knock your socks off.
(206) 524-0204
801 N.E. 65th St. Suite C, Seattle, Washington 98115
West Virginia: Kelley Farm Kitchen
Kelley Farm Kitchen operates out of a quaint house surrounded by greenery, with food as comforting as its exterior. Despite the homey space, the menu is packed full of diverse options. Go with classic burgers, hoagies, and loaded hot dogs, bite into fresh tacos, or warm your hands with a bowl of shoyu ramen.
(304) 535-9976
1112 W. Washington St., Harpers Ferry, West Virginia 25425
Wisconsin: Twisted Plants
This Wisconsin staple has multiple spots throughout the state where diners can indulge in vegan comfort food that will twist their expectations for the better. Build your own burger with extra meatless patties, onion rings, and vegan bacon, then wash it all down with a dirt cake-inspired shake. If your hunger is at its peak, splurge on the Munchie Platter, piled high with sliders, drumsticks, fries, mozzarella sticks, and more.
Multiple locations
Wyoming: Sweet Melissa Cafe
While Wyoming lacks in vegan restaurants, Sweet Melissa Cafe is marketed as "comfort food for the homesick vegetarian," and vegans are included too. A pioneer in the community since 1999, the establishment features daily specials inspired by cuisines from around the world. Some of the previous globe-trotting dishes have included mandarin orange cauliflower, spanakopita, and Caribbean coconut tofu.
(307) 742-9607
213 S. First St., Laramie, Wyoming 82070
Methodology
The goal of this list was to find restaurants where vegan diners can sit down for a meal without having to worry about analyzing the menu for hidden animal products or asking for endless modifications. We aimed for establishments with fully vegan menus and, for the few states that hadn't yet caught up with the times, for ones with a wealth of vegan options. These restaurants came backed by shining reviews from both vegan diners, meat eaters, and everyone in-between, so you can feel good about bringing your whole family and all of your friends out to eat, regardless of their dietary preferences.
Many of these eateries are also award-winning, having been featured in local publications and nationwide "Best Of" lists. Some have acclaimed chefs with James Beard nominations under their belts running the ship and all of them have great food and great vibes that prove a vegan diet can be just as exciting as any other.