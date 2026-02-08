Here Is The Best Vegan Restaurant In Every State

Veganism has come a long way from where it began. Avoiding animal products isn't a new-fangled invention, even though trends on the internet can make it seem that way. In reality, people have been eating vegan — albeit without the label — for centuries. Early diets were predominantly plant-based, focusing on readily available foods, such as rice, lentils, and corn. Nowadays, you can find vegan boiled eggs, faux meat that "bleeds," and the holy grail, restaurants where everything on the menu is 100% vegan.

We traversed each state in the U.S. to find the very best of vegan dining. We looked for restaurants that shone on multiple "Best Of" lists, had acclaimed chefs at the forefront, and left both customers and critics raving.Though you won't find animal products on any menus, that's where the similarities between these spots end. From Mexican classics, like tacos al pastor and carne asada, to katsu curry and decadent vegan desserts, everything is fair game for the talented chefs heading these plant-based eateries. Many are award-winning and backed by loyal fanbases of herbivores and carnivores alike. So put aside any qualms you may have, and come along as we sink our teeth into a whole new world of flavor.