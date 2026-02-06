How To Determine The Best Slow Cooker Size For Your Kitchen

Slow cookers are handy gadgets, and there are lots of easy recipes you can make in a slow cooker while you tend to other things. However, unlike regular ovens and stoves, a good slow cooker sadly does not come pre-installed in a household kitchen. If you want one, you'll need to buy one, and once you start looking you're going to find lots of different models for sale. To get a few good reference points on what to look for, we spoke to Coco Morante, recipe developer and author of "The Instant Kitchen Meal Prep Cookbook".

Most slow cookers are measured by how many quarts fit into the central pot (also called a crock, hence the Crock-Pot brand name) where you place your food. According to Morante, "Six-quart slow cookers will suit most people's needs. If you're a household of one or two, though, and you aren't a fan of lots of leftovers, a three or four-quart size is best." Slow cookers also come in even larger sizes, and you'll find up to 10-quart slow cookers by major brands. Morante explained that unless you're regularly cooking for more than four or five people, a cooker that's larger than six quarts probably isn't worth the money or counter space. Don't worry about food size, since bulky meat cuts are just one of the foods that don't belong in a slow cooker anyway.