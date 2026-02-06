The NYC Restaurant Serving $35 Bread Customers Swear Is The Best They've Ever Had

The $35 price tag of Truffle Monkey Bread is hard to look past no matter how you slice it (or pull it apart, in this case). However, it does become slightly more understandable when looking at the ingredients included in the dish. Most notably, the restaurant's use of authentic Périgord truffles — one of the most sought-after and expensive truffles in the world — is a major reason why the bread is as expensive as it is. Considering many sellers price Périgord truffles at $100 per ounce and $1,500 per pound, the use of the ingredient in Monkey Bar's viral appetizer is certainly a pricey choice for everyone involved.

With that being said, however, the truffle is also integral to the dish's reputation as some of the best bread patrons have ever had. The high-end truffles are known for having an earthy, umami flavor, a profile which is complemented best by ingredients like butter and cheese; both of which make up the two other most prominent components in Truffle Monkey Bread. While many (including Martha Stewart) hate truffle oil due to its reputation as a scam ingredient that isn't made from real truffles, the same can't be said of truffle butter. The classic compound butter is a widely beloved and useful ingredient, and The Monkey Bar provides it for customers to use as a topping for the bread.