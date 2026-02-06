How Martha Stewart Offended Food Network At Her First Meeting With The Channel

Most of us know Martha Stewart as someone who doesn't serve snacks at her parties and who would never cook offal or animal brains even if her life depended on it. There's also the fact she isn't known as a sweet lady off-camera, despite being soft-spoken and seemingly easy-going on her shows and during public appearances. In both her personal and professional life, it's clear that Martha is really unapologetically herself, even if that means being branded a stinker. So, it doesn't come as a surprise that she left a not-so-good impression on the Food Network during her first meeting with the channel's big boss.

The story goes that former Food Network President Eric Ober reached out to the lifestyle mogul's brand, Martha Stewart Living, wanting to air the old episodes of the latter's daytime cooking show on the channel. Stewart, who for some reason was contemptuous and skeptical of the then-budding network's push to work with celebrity chefs, agreed to the multi-million dollar deal — but she did so in a manner that was pretty offensive to Ober. Aside from not even looking at the exec, she allegedly did not offer a handshake during their meeting, prompting Ober to say to his lawyer, "The only other thing I want in this agreement is I don't want to have to see that woman again for the life of this contract" (via The Daily Beast).