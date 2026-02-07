This Major 2007 Frozen Food Recall Forced A Brand Into Bankruptcy

Food recalls should never be taken lightly because they can sometimes be life-or-death situations. Throughout U.S. history, at least 14 deadly food recalls have swept the country, leaving a mark on the families of victims and the public in general about how even the most common food products can turn out to be unsuspectingly lethal. The Topps Meat Co. recall from 2007 may not have been one of the deadliest, but its repercussions were so significant that the company at the center of the controversy had no other option but to file for bankruptcy. Topps closed its business just six days after issuing what would become one of the biggest ground beef recalls in recent history.

The Topps recall serves as a hard lesson to the food industry, especially since the company was an established brand when it got hit with a serious public health and safety concern. Topps was in its 67th year of operation in 2007, so the E. coli outbreak linked to its products at the time seemed manageable. It initially recalled a small batch of frozen hamburger patties after discovering potential contamination with a fatal strain of E. coli. However, the number of affected products surged to 21.7 million pounds in a matter of days, forcing the brand to make a big financial decision that would ultimately lead to its demise.