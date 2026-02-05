This Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives-Featured Restaurant And Deli Is A Virginia Icon

Guy Fieri may have only had time to sample one dish at Perly's, but if you make the trip to Richmond, you needn't exercise such restraint. If you get there in the morning, you can start your day with a brunch dish such as a classic bagel with smoked fish and a schmear of cream cheese or something sweet like blueberry-sauced cheese blintz or cinnamon babka French toast. There's even a riff on eggs benedict called the Benny Goodman. This dish, named for the Jewish jazz superstar, consists of potato latkes topped with smoked salmon, poached eggs, dill-flavored hollandaise, and a sprinkling of salmon roe.

For lunch, you can indulge in a variety of deli sandwiches, including corned beef, pastrami, and beef tongue along with a bowl of borscht or matzoh ball soup. A smoked fish platter offers a choice of smoked or kippered salmon, gravlax, smoked trout, smoked whitefish, and smoked bluefish (you get to pick three). The smoked whitefish is also available in salad form along with other deli salads such as tuna, chicken, and egg. Be sure to save room for one of the quintessential deli desserts, too; you can pick from chocolate babka, cheesecake, hamentaschen, rugelach, mandelbrot, and black-and-white cookies.

Perly's has a 4.5 rating on TripAdvisor and even garners praise from displaced New Yorkers. (NYC being, of course, the Jewish deli capital of the known universe.) Among the dishes people highly praise are the corned beef hash and the Reuben sandwich. As one patron put it, "If I died and went to pastrami heaven — this is it ... Guy was very, very right!"