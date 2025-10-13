The California Restaurant That's One Of Guy Fieri's Favorite Hangouts

Guy Fieri may have been born in Columbus, Ohio, but he grew up in California and still makes that state his home. He's currently domiciled in Santa Rosa, Sonoma County, and has several favorite restaurants in the area, serving a variety of cuisines, including Italian, Mexican, and Vietnamese. One of his favorites, however, is the Russian River Pub in nearby Forestville, an establishment that has featured in three of his TV shows. Most recently, he showcased it on a 2021 episode of "Triple D Nation" called "California Comfort," while he'd previously covered it during the pandemic-era "Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives: Takeout." The first time it was featured, however, was during Season One of the OG Triple D, where he called it "One of my favorite California hangouts for the last ten years." This was back in 2007, so he must have been a fan since the '90s.

The Russian River Pub was established in 1972, but was taken over by new management in 2005. The woman who bought it, Wendy Gause, was an old acquaintance of Fieri's. He liked what she did with the place once she took over, so he wanted to feature it on his new Food Network show. The restaurant has been closely associated with Fieri ever since, which may have helped it survive not only the 2008 recession but also the Covid-prompted closures a dozen years later.