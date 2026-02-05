3 Signs That Your Ground Beef Isn't Fresh

Packaged ground beef will have a label with various bits of information (weight, price, etc.), and on that label is an expiration date. This date shouldn't be confused with the sell by date, which refers to the final date the grocery store is allowed to have it stocked for sale. Generally, ground beef can last for a few days in the refrigerator after this date before it needs to be cooked, frozen, or tossed. The expiration date is more of a final cut-off date for ground beef. This day marks the estimated end of freshness and the beef's imminent decline. It's best to simply toss ground beef if you take it out of the fridge and see that it's past the expiration date.

One other date you might see on the label in tandem with the expiration date is a best by date. While it sounds just like an expiration date, it's actually there to let you know that your meat may not be at peak quality beyond this date. However, if you only see a best by date and no expiration date, it's best to check your ground beef for other signs of going bad before cooking it. If you remove the ground beef from the packaging and it looks good but you aren't ready to cook it, freezing it will keep it good for up to four months. Just be sure to write the date you put it in the freezer on the bag.