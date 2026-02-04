What You Need To Know Before Freezing Leftover Fried Food

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You can fry a lot of things out there, from your standard breaded chicken to vintage fried foods hardly anyone eats anymore. It's often heavy food, though. If you've ever tried sticking fried food in the fridge afterward, you might've noticed it's decidedly less pleasant after all that moisture has dampened it. Does freezing it work any better, or are your breaded, fried leftovers one of the many foods you should never freeze? We spoke to Mariam Daud, author of the cookbook "I Sleep In My Kitchen," to ask whether it's worth freezing fried food.

According to Daud, "You can, but should you?" Daud avoids freezing fried leftovers and advises everyone else do the same. With the exception of french fries, which can handle being frozen up to six months so long as they don't stick together, most fried foods don't handle freezing well. It's safe, but your crunchy, crispy food will likely turn limp and soggy in your freezer. "Fried food has already lost moisture, and freezing pulls out even more, which is why the crust goes soft," Daud said. Leftovers are better off in the fridge, but Daud tries to avoid keeping fried foods for longer than a day to avoid that dip in quality.