The Expert-Approved Way To Freeze Fried Chicken And Reheat It Without Losing Its Crunch

Is there anyone who doesn't like fried chicken? The combination of juicy chicken and crisp, perfectly seasoned crust makes it deliciously irresistible. Home-cooked may be top-tier, but leftovers can often be a soggy disappointment, even if you made fried chicken with the double dredge prep step. However, there's a remedy from cookbook author and chef JJ Johnson, who shared some tips with The Takeout.

First off, never freeze the chicken while it's still warm. "Let the chicken cool completely before freezing to prevent sogginess," said Johnson, a participant in the annual Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival. Be careful not to leave it at room temperature for more than two hours, however, for food safety. "Wrap in foil or plastic wrap, then place the chicken in an airtight container," Johnson instructed. It's also a good idea to label and date the container before you put it in the freezer. Chicken's quality and flavor will start to go downhill after four months.

Thaw the frozen fried chicken in the refrigerator overnight. You could also use the microwave's defrost setting, but keep a close eye on it so the chicken doesn't start to cook. Once thawed, what's the best way to make leftover fried chicken crispy again? "Reheat the chicken in the oven at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 to 20 minutes, or use an air fryer to crisp it up," JJ Johnson told us. The air fryer method will take about 10 minutes. Either way, make sure the pieces are arranged in a single, uncramped layer, and flip them halfway through. In the oven, putting the chicken on a wire rack on top of a baking pan will help make it crisp more evenly.