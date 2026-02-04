The Costco Perk You Need To Take Advantage Of This Valentine's Day
Listen up, procrastinators! Costco has a way to get a last-minute gift to your sweetheart this Valentine's Day and it doesn't involve a lot of legwork. It's actually a year-round service offered by the membership grocer, one of the Costco perks you're still not taking advantage of but should be. That's about to change, though. Through Costco's floral service, members can have a fresh bouquet delivered almost anywhere, often the same day they're ordered (if your zip code is within the "Same Day" Instacart program). Pair that with a well-timed Costco grocery delivery and you'll quickly have flowers and gifts on your loved one's doorstep (or at yours in time to meet your date in true Valentine's style).
Flower selection changes depending on your location and delivery timeframe, but Costco has a huge inventory. Prices range from the pre-made bouquets you can get in the store for about $25 to Costco's $73 Valentine's Day Red Roses. Pair either one of these with Costco's chocolate covered strawberries or some of the viral Beignets in the new caramel flavor for a stunning and memorable gift. And that's just the beginning of the thoughtful, Valentine's Day-inspired combinations you can create using Costco's floral department.
Costco's floral department offers options for bouquet design and bulk flowers
Costco's pre-made bouquets in basic, clear glass vases are lovely, but there are ways to take those flowers to the next level (note that some arrangements are online-only). Choose Costco's presentation of 18 preserved red roses arranged in a black, heart-shaped box for an elegant touch, or the Hugs and Kisses Bouquet with roses and stargazer lilies for a whimsical look. If these seem too impersonal, make a romantic statement by creating the arrangement yourself.
If you buy Costco's flowers in bulk you'll be able to create your own stunning bouquets or line the whole room with your sweetheart's favorite flowers. Costco's bulk floral selection falls into two different categories: sets of pre-made bouquets (a great centerpiece for parties) and bulk orders of individual flowers. Varieties range from roses of all colors to vibrant, daisy-like gerberas, baby blue hydrangeas, and fillers like greenery and baby's breath. With Costco, you can have a box of more than 2,000 rose petals in a variety of shades delivered to your door as a finishing touch for the perfect Valentine's Day sweetheart surprise. Remember to check delivery availability, especially as it gets close to the holiday season and inventory begins to run low.