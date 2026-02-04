The Costco Perk You Need To Take Advantage Of This Valentine's Day

Listen up, procrastinators! Costco has a way to get a last-minute gift to your sweetheart this Valentine's Day and it doesn't involve a lot of legwork. It's actually a year-round service offered by the membership grocer, one of the Costco perks you're still not taking advantage of but should be. That's about to change, though. Through Costco's floral service, members can have a fresh bouquet delivered almost anywhere, often the same day they're ordered (if your zip code is within the "Same Day" Instacart program). Pair that with a well-timed Costco grocery delivery and you'll quickly have flowers and gifts on your loved one's doorstep (or at yours in time to meet your date in true Valentine's style).

Flower selection changes depending on your location and delivery timeframe, but Costco has a huge inventory. Prices range from the pre-made bouquets you can get in the store for about $25 to Costco's $73 Valentine's Day Red Roses. Pair either one of these with Costco's chocolate covered strawberries or some of the viral Beignets in the new caramel flavor for a stunning and memorable gift. And that's just the beginning of the thoughtful, Valentine's Day-inspired combinations you can create using Costco's floral department.