13 Ways To Upgrade Goulash For An Extra Comforting Dinner

When you're thinking of what to eat on a cold winter night, not many things hit the spot as well as a warm and hearty bowl of goulash. Traditional Hungarian goulash is a thick soup or stew that's loaded with meat, vegetables, and a rich beefy broth. It typically consists of chunks of beef or pork, diced potatoes, carrots, onions, and tomatoes, with a familiar flavor from spices like paprika (which gives the stew its distinctive reddish color). Often served over thick egg noodles, goulash can actually be enhanced through a handful of recipe tweaks.

This is true of the Americanized version of goulash, as well. Similar in flavor to the Hungarian variety, it often contains ground beef (instead of bite-sized pieces of meat) and some type of pasta, usually elbow macaroni, making it reminiscent of chili. American-inspired goulash may also call on cheese to give it a creamy texture, as well as Italian spices. This rendition of the cozy, one-pot meal is sometimes referred to as American chop suey, and is known to be faster and more affordable to make.

No matter what version of this classic dish you decide to make, there are some easy ways that you can transform it into an even more comforting dinner. Here are 13 ways to upgrade your goulash.