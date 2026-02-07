13 Ways To Upgrade Goulash For An Extra Comforting Dinner
When you're thinking of what to eat on a cold winter night, not many things hit the spot as well as a warm and hearty bowl of goulash. Traditional Hungarian goulash is a thick soup or stew that's loaded with meat, vegetables, and a rich beefy broth. It typically consists of chunks of beef or pork, diced potatoes, carrots, onions, and tomatoes, with a familiar flavor from spices like paprika (which gives the stew its distinctive reddish color). Often served over thick egg noodles, goulash can actually be enhanced through a handful of recipe tweaks.
This is true of the Americanized version of goulash, as well. Similar in flavor to the Hungarian variety, it often contains ground beef (instead of bite-sized pieces of meat) and some type of pasta, usually elbow macaroni, making it reminiscent of chili. American-inspired goulash may also call on cheese to give it a creamy texture, as well as Italian spices. This rendition of the cozy, one-pot meal is sometimes referred to as American chop suey, and is known to be faster and more affordable to make.
No matter what version of this classic dish you decide to make, there are some easy ways that you can transform it into an even more comforting dinner. Here are 13 ways to upgrade your goulash.
Add a crunchy topping for texture
Although goulash is known and loved for its soft texture, which is achieved by simmering vegetables and meat in broth until tender, adding a crunchy topping makes the classic dish a bit more exciting. Overcooking the goulash, especially if you use any type of pasta, can make it unappealingly mushy, but you can easily remedy that with some crunch.
Since reheating leftover goulash can make the dish even mushier, consider layering a crunchy ingredient over the top of it after you take the bowls out of the microwave. You can also sprinkle the topping over the goulash before reheating it if you're warming it up casserole-style in the oven to create a delicious crust.
When it comes to choosing the best topping, your imagination is the limit. Some delicious ideas include crushed potato chips or crackers, Japanese panko or Italian breadcrumbs, or croutons. Although they're similar, panko and breadcrumbs aren't interchangeable. If you're adding the topping to the goulash before heating it in the oven, mix it with some melted butter so it doesn't dry out. Using flavorful toppings, such as sour cream and onion chips or cheesy crackers, will give the goulash a customized taste. For added depth of flavor, mix the topping with some grated Parmesan cheese before sprinkling it over the top of the goulash.
Get cheesy with it
Everyone knows that cheesy food is synonymous with comfort, so give your homemade goulash an extra layer of love with some cheddar or Swiss. If those types of cheeses don't make your heart skip a beat, you can use any other type you'd like, including pungent Parmesan or smooth and creamy Havarti.
What makes this goulash upgrade both tasty and convenient is that it's totally customizable, and you can use a variety of cheeses. Sprinkle pre-shredded cheese over your hot dish of goulash, or grate a block of whatever you have in the refrigerator. Cheese slices or crumbles, like blue cheese or feta, will also work here. To create this super comforting one-pot meal, make the goulash according to your favorite recipe; when it's done, stir the cheese into the hot stew until it's completely incorporated into the other ingredients. The result is an ooey-gooey spin on a classic dish that even the pickiest of children will love.
The cheesy goulash will have a rich and creamy texture, and will resemble chili if you add macaroni noodles. As an alternative idea, you can scoop the goulash into individual bowls and allow dinner guests to add whatever cheese they'd like as a topping.
Kick it up with some heat
If you love hot food, kicking your favorite goulash recipe up a few notches on the heat scale can make a good thing even better. While traditional goulash isn't known for being spicy, that doesn't mean you can't give it some spice in any way you'd like. In fact, upgrading goulash with some heat will make this beloved winter comfort food even more cozy.
Now, when it comes to what type of spice to hit your goulash with, there are many delicious options. For instance, you can sprinkle in some chili powder to give it more of a chili mac flavor, especially if you're making the dish with ground beef and macaroni. A pinch of cayenne pepper will also do the trick, as will a hefty sprinkle of red chili pepper flakes. Other ingredients that bring the heat include hot sauce, such as Tabasco, sriracha, or chili crisp, which is a blend of fried garlic and chili peppers steeped in oil (a number of store-bought jarred chili crisps are available). If fresh peppers are more of your thing, stir some sliced jalapeño peppers into the goulash, or top your bowl with some.
Additionally, if you're making the goulash for your family, a dinner party, or potluck, avoid adding the spicy ingredients during the cooking process. Doing so allows each diner to add their own after it's in bowls and control their heat level.
Add flavorful sausage to the mix
Traditional goulash recipes usually call for just one type of meat, such as ground beef or cubed beef or pork. But adding another type is a hearty way to make the dish even more comforting and filling on a cold night. You can even use different kinds of sausages to give the goulash a regional flavor and flair. Depending on how meaty you want your goulash to be, you can simply swap flavorful sausage in place of the classic beef or pork, as well.
Opting for a seasoned sausage is a creative way to infuse basic goulash with unexpected flavor, and even a bit of heat if it contains some spice. As one idea, give the dish a Cajun touch with andouille sausage. Traditional andouille is a highly smoked sausage that is filled with Cajun seasonings, such as white pepper, cayenne, thyme, and paprika. Not only will andouille sausage transport you to Louisiana with its unique taste, but it will make your goulash extra spicy, too. To take the Cajun flavor even farther, consider making your goulash with the "holy trinity" of onions, celery, and green bell peppers, which is typically found in gumbo recipes.
Other goulash options include Italian sausage or Polish kielbasa. Kielbasa and andouille may both be sausages, but the spice sets them apart. And be sure to brown the sausage in the same pan that you saute your vegetables in, so that the flavor is infused throughout the dish.
Incorporate extra vegetables into the dish
Want an easy option for your children — or yourself — to eat more vegetables? If so, consider chopping them up and incorporating them into a warm and comforting pot of goulash. Classic goulash recipes already contain veggies like carrots, onions, and potatoes, so adding a few more types to the mix will only enhance the flavor even more. They'll also boost the overall nutrition, so it's a win-win situation.
Veggie-loaded goulash is the ideal one-pot meal for weeknights when you're looking for fast, easy, and healthy ways to feed your family. As an added benefit, you can also throw all of the ingredients into a slow cooker, then come home to a hearty, vegetable-filled dinner after a long day.
Additionally, almost any type of vegetable will work in goulash, which makes it a convenient and tasty meal option on days you want to clean out your refrigerator. Chopped veggies tend to bring a variety of textures to your goulash, as well, making it more exciting to eat. You can even prep your vegetables by peeling and cutting them up the night before to save time in the kitchen on a busy day. Some mouthwatering options include red, yellow, green, or orange bell peppers, fresh tomatoes, beets, zucchini, or squash for a touch of sweetness.
Experiment with a variety of pasta
One thing that makes goulash so fun to make is that you can use almost any type of pasta. Traditional recipes typically call for wide egg noodles or small, elbow-shaped macaroni, depending on whether you're going the classic Hungarian or American route. In fact, the type of noodle you use is a key distinction between the two versions. You can also serve goulash without noodles, but it's the chewy pasta that gives the dish a comforting touch reminiscent of favorite childhood meals, so consider switching up the type you use.
While you can stick with the time-tested pasta options, you can also get creative with other types, such as spaghetti or linguine noodles. Rotini, fusilli, and cavatappi noodles will provide a dense, chewy bite, as well as deep ridges for delivering the rich sauce to your mouth. If you're looking for pasta with extra nutritional value, consider going with a whole wheat version.
Additionally, farfalle features a whimsical bow-tie shape that will entice youngsters to eat the old fashioned dish, and small, tube-shaped ditalini pasta is perfect for small bites. Plus, whether you choose to mix the cooked pasta directly into your pot of goulash or ladle the rich stew over bowls of steaming noodles, you can't go wrong.
Layer in different types of tomato for a tangy bite
Traditional goulash recipes typically call for some type of tomato, such as paste or sauce, to give the dish a bit of acidity. Other options include a can or two of diced or stewed tomatoes, or if you have more prep time, long-simmered fresh tomatoes. Any one of these tomato ingredients provides your goulash with a delicious, tangy taste, but layering several different types will take your dish to the next level.
When you think of cozy meals, tomato-rich recipes — such as hearty spaghetti sauce, spicy chili, and rich minestrone — most likely come to mind. With that in mind, using your favorite goulash recipe with extra tomato flavor will only up its comfort level, so try mixing a few tomato ingredients into the pot.
For instance, dice up tomatoes from your garden or farmers market, and throw them in as a bright touch. If you prefer your goulash to be on the saucier side, layer in canned, diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, and tomato juice. If you're using pasta, cook it until it's al dente, then add it to the goulash pot so it absorbs the tomato-ey goodness. You can also caramelize tomato paste along with the ground beef or beef cubes for a rich and concentrated umami flavor.
Season it with fresh herbs
Traditional Hungarian goulash gets a lot of its beloved flavor from seasonings, including paprika, caraway seeds, thyme, and marjoram. While a dry seasoning blend is more than enough to infuse the rich, beefy stew with a mouthwatering taste, incorporating fresh herbs into it will add another layer of flavor.
A mix of dry and fresh herbs will make your pot of goulash stand out from the rest, creating an even more satisfying dinner. Plus, many different types of herbs will work in goulash, including sage, bay leaf, rosemary, basil, oregano, and parsley. Experiment with fresh herbs from your summer garden or local farmers market to create a flavor combination that makes your taste buds sing (and remember there's a specific ratio to use when substituting dried herbs for fresh ones).
When using fresh herbs in your goulash, chop them finely using a sharp knife so they don't overpower your dish. If the herb has a woody stem, such as rosemary or oregano, remove the leaves before chopping them. After browning meat and sauteeing vegetables in a pan, add the chopped herbs along with any liquid ingredients, including beef stock and tomato sauce, and allow all of the ingredients to simmer together. Sprinkle fresh parsley over the top of the goulash as a vibrant garnish.
Make it extra rich with sour cream
When you think of comforting dinners, chances are they feature some type of rich and creamy ingredient, such as sour cream. Incorporating sour cream into your goulash may sound a bit odd, but using just a spoonful will give the dish a satisfying texture and rich mouthfeel.
By using sour cream — an ingredient you most likely already have in your refrigerator — you can create a creamy goulash that's about as comforting as a meal can get, and you can make it using an ingredient you most likely already have in your refrigerator. The result is similar to adding sour cream to a rich beef stew or scooping it on top of a bowl of spicy chili mac.
You can add a decadent dollop of sour cream directly to the goulash pot at the end of the cooking process, swirling it into the other ingredients for a smooth finish. As another option, use sour cream as a rich garnish, spooning it on top of individual bowls of goulash. If you choose to kick your goulash up with some spice, cool sour cream will help take some of the burn off.
Transform it into a comforting soup
For those who love soaking up traditional goulash sauce with pieces of thick bread or dinner rolls, transforming the dish into a soup probably sounds like a mash-up made in heaven. Goulash soup contains all of the classic recipe's delicious ingredients — including tender bites of beef, tangy tomato sauce, a flavorful seasoning blend, aromatic herbs, and hearty vegetables – but features more of the rich beef broth or stock. It's the ideal dinner for nights when you can't decide between a bowl of hearty stew or warm, comforting soup.
In addition to extra beef broth or stock and water, you can also use more tomato sauce to give the goulash a soupier texture. If you use diced canned tomatoes, include the liquid, as well. Adding tomato juice to the recipe is another tasty way to take the dish from stew to soup. As an extra benefit, goulash soup stretches far when you have a lot of mouths to feed, and the leftovers can also be frozen to enjoy later.
Add smokiness with bacon
There aren't many dishes that bacon doesn't make better and more comforting, and goulash is no exception. Bacon gives the dish a richer and more decadent flavor, while infusing it with a smokiness that isn't usually found in traditional goulash recipes.
Start by cooking the bacon in a pan, and then setting it aside to incorporate into the dish later. Brown the ground beef or beef chunks in the bacon grease for a deep layer of smoky flavor. You can also saute your vegetables in the bacon fat to not waste a drop of the greasy goodness. When the stew is almost done, crumble the reserved bacon and stir it into the mix to help preserve its crunchy texture. As another option, sprinkle the crispy bacon crumbles over the individual bowls of gumbo as a tasty garnish.
This addition will be especially appreciated by those who prefer to use smoked paprika in their goulash recipe. The bacon flavor will also work well with beef, so you don't have to use one meat instead of the other.
Sprinkle in some soy sauce
Yes: Soy sauce is typically found in Asian-inspired dishes, but it can also do wonderful things for your goulash recipe. Since American goulash is sometimes called chop suey, perhaps the soy sauce addition isn't so out of the ordinary, after all.
For this upgrade, make the comforting one-pot meal using the typical ingredients, including tomato sauce, beef, pasta, and a variety of herbs and spices, but sprinkle a bit of soy sauce into the mix as well. Not only will the sauce infuse the goulash with umami flavor, it will also add a salty bite. If you usually season your goulash with salt, you may need to adjust the amount when incorporating soy sauce into the recipe.
The addition of soy sauce will also complement a pot of traditional Hungarian goulash, if you aren't into the Americanized version. The key is to use the right amount, or about 3 tablespoons per pot of goulash, so that it enhances the dish without standing out or overpowering it. If you're worried about it being too salty, opt for a reduced sodium version.
Add flavor with homemade bone broth
If you have leftover homemade bone broth, use it in your next batch of goulash for an extra-comforting flavor. Goulash made with beef broth or stock is already delicious, but using bone broth gives the stew an even deeper, richer flavor.
Bone broth is known to be nourishing and is packed with protein and collagen. Although it sounds labor-intensive to make, you can actually whip up a batch in your Instant Pot, on the stove top, or in a slow cooker. The broth gets its deep, meaty taste from simmering marrow-rich chicken, turkey, pork or beef bones, which will greatly up the comfort level of your goulash.
If you're still skeptical of bone broth, there are lots of reasons to embrace it, and even more reasons to use it as a replacement for beef broth or stock in your next pot of goulash. If you don't have time to make the bone broth from scratch, you can easily find it on grocery store shelves.