Review: Absolut Tabasco Vodka Might Just Be Your New Bloody Mary Go-To

Adventurousness is nothing new for the Absolut Vodka brand. In 2020, for example, Absolut joined a list of booze companies that made hand sanitizer. Its lineup of flavored vodkas, meanwhile, ranges from staples like vanilla and peach, to bespoke formulas like its black pepper-flavored Absolut Peppar, or Absolut Rainbow — an LGBTQ+ pride product with a flavor advertised as equal parts caramel, vanilla, and fruit. Absolut even produces its own line of hard seltzers, capitalizing on the trend of drinking at bars not being so cool anymore among younger consumers, many of whom enjoy low-calorie canned drinks at home.

In January of 2026, Absolut debuted what may well be one of the most adventurous products in the company's history: Absolut Tabasco, a hot sauce-flavored vodka made in official collaboration with the Tabasco hot sauce brand. I received a bottle of Absolut Tabasco and was able to try it myself. Ahead is a brief rundown of Absolut Tabasco's whole deal, before my own analysis and review of this undoubtedly bold experiment in brand synergy.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.