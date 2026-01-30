Walmart's In Hot Water Over Alleged 'Law Breaking' Overpriced Meat — Here's What We Know

We've all heard of shrinkflation. It's a common phenomenon: Companies subtly reduce the size of their products or packaging while also keeping the price the same. But when products are sold by the pound, like meat, you can assume you're getting what you paid for. Right?

Not necessarily, alleges TikToker Jimmy Wrigg, who posts under the username @james_wrigg. On January 17th, he posted the first of a series of videos where he recorded himself weighing Walmart meat. "That don't weigh no 4.66 pounds," said the TikToker as he picked up a package of chicken tenderloins priced at $19.20. When he placed it on the scale, it came up short.

We're not talking about a few decimal points here. According to the video, the meat weighed 2.37 pounds — nearly half the advertised weight. The video wracked up millions of views. "They're banking on people not checking," wrote one commenter. Others urged boycotts or suggested that Wrigg contact the Department of Weights and Measures.

In subsequent videos, Wrigg weighed cuts of meat at other Walmart locations. "They're saying this ham here ... is 5.43 pounds," he said in one video before taking the meat over to the produce section to check the weight. The display read 2.24 pounds. In another video, Wrigg checked the accuracy of the scale with a weight. According to the video, the scale was off by .02 pounds. Each piece of meat he weighed was off by several pounds.