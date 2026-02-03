The Aldi Cinnamon Rolls That Have Customers Divided
Whether you use a knife and fork, unravel the insides first, nibble your way around the outside like a spiral labyrinth, or only eat the middle (alright, you may be reported to the FBI for further investigation), cinnamon rolls are the Swedish-built food of the gods. But while Aldi Bake Shop Cinnamon Sweet Rolls convert plenty of believers, others aren't picking up what these fluffy, glazed treats are putting down.
Tucked into the baked goods aisle year-round, Aldi Bake Shop Cinnamon Sweet Rolls come in a 22-ounce package of eight rolls for less than $5. Unsurprisingly, more than one person agrees with the Redditor who posted, "These are the most delightful store-bought cinnamon rolls I've had in a long time (maybe ever)." Bake Shop cinnamon rolls may be pillowy as a cloud, but on Facebook, they mightily crush Pillsbury in user reviews, with one fan confessing, "I could literally eat all eight in one sitting!! (I don't, but I could.)"
Still, not everyone's swept away by Aldi's cinnamony cult following. "I tasted artificial cinnamon flavor immediately with a bitter aftertaste," a commenter claimed on Aldi Reviewer. "It's the same artificial cinnamon they put in candy like Red Hots." A Redditor reported, "They're okay. I warmed them up but [the] bread is still a little chewy/gooey." On a different sub, someone else posted, "The frosting was EXACTLY like ... a sweet Kraft single." One Reddit review started out well, but took an immediate left turn: "I've bought these and liked them. (Nuked). They were comparable to all the other trashy cinnamon rolls I've bought." If you're not Team Aldi, you may have better luck elsewhere.
The best store-bought cinnamon rolls money can buy
Beyond the best restaurant cinnamon rolls in the country (never forget peak '90s mall Cinnabon), when strolling down the grocery aisle you'll find plenty of canned and ready-to-eat cinnamon rolls vying for your attention. But which soft, gooey twirls are worth adding to your cart? Welcome to store-bought cinnamon rolls: elite edition.
We pay our respects to the nostalgia-boosting banger that is the Pillsbury Grands! and Cinnabon collab with cream cheese icing, but we don't want to get boxed into the usual can. Also totally tubular is the Immaculate Baking Company Organic Cinnamon Rolls which receives high marks for its pastry-to-icing ratio, not-too-sweet profile, and satisfying chew packed with big cinnamon flavor. Slightly higher in ticket price, the viral take-and-bake cinnamon rolls at Whole Foods have been called "Dupes of Cinnabons" on Reddit, and "Definitely worth the hype" on Instagram. As for the Costco hotties, Kirkland Signature Cinnamon Rolls' six lofty spirals defy gravity with a brown sugar filling that caramelizes in the oven and a deluge of cream cheese frosting that's either just right or perfectly over-the-top for a seasonal treat.
Ingredients like heavy cream upgrade canned cinnamon rolls in a flash so no one suspects you didn't make them yourself, while portioning your favorite brand into air fryer cinnamon roll bites turns "sharing" into the sweetest part of the meal (almost). Whether you're going all-in on Aldi Bake Shop Cinnamon Sweet Rolls or not, one thing we can agree on is that just about every cinnamon roll tastes better straight out of the microwave.