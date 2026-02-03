The Aldi Cinnamon Rolls That Have Customers Divided

Whether you use a knife and fork, unravel the insides first, nibble your way around the outside like a spiral labyrinth, or only eat the middle (alright, you may be reported to the FBI for further investigation), cinnamon rolls are the Swedish-built food of the gods. But while Aldi Bake Shop Cinnamon Sweet Rolls convert plenty of believers, others aren't picking up what these fluffy, glazed treats are putting down.

Tucked into the baked goods aisle year-round, Aldi Bake Shop Cinnamon Sweet Rolls come in a 22-ounce package of eight rolls for less than $5. Unsurprisingly, more than one person agrees with the Redditor who posted, "These are the most delightful store-bought cinnamon rolls I've had in a long time (maybe ever)." Bake Shop cinnamon rolls may be pillowy as a cloud, but on Facebook, they mightily crush Pillsbury in user reviews, with one fan confessing, "I could literally eat all eight in one sitting!! (I don't, but I could.)"

Still, not everyone's swept away by Aldi's cinnamony cult following. "I tasted artificial cinnamon flavor immediately with a bitter aftertaste," a commenter claimed on Aldi Reviewer. "It's the same artificial cinnamon they put in candy like Red Hots." A Redditor reported, "They're okay. I warmed them up but [the] bread is still a little chewy/gooey." On a different sub, someone else posted, "The frosting was EXACTLY like ... a sweet Kraft single." One Reddit review started out well, but took an immediate left turn: "I've bought these and liked them. (Nuked). They were comparable to all the other trashy cinnamon rolls I've bought." If you're not Team Aldi, you may have better luck elsewhere.