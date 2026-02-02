The Coffee Order That Made Me Want To Quit My Job As A Barista

After over a decade in the service industry and just about every front of house job you can imagine across restaurants, bars, and coffee shops, I got out and into food writing. But even now that I haven't used a POS system in a few years and have to get my daily steps in intentionally rather than going home with throbbing feet after every shift, there are a few sentences that still set my teeth on edge. And the worst of them might just be, "extra hot, please." This is just a red flag in the context of coffee shops, to be clear. I agree with extra hot curries and noodle soups. Milk-based coffee drinks, not so much.

I never quite worked out why, but every customer who asked me for an extra hot latte during my days as a barista delivered the request as if they knew something I didn't. As if they were the ones who stayed after hours at the shop for coffee tasting sessions, product testing, and latte art tutorials while I had my feet up, when the reality was the opposite. Of course it was. Because anyone who actually does work with coffee and milk knows that an extra hot latte is a ruined latte. Not only is it very likely to burn the drinker's mouth, but it won't taste great, as milk begins to denature and become scalded at relatively low temperatures, and it can all happen in just a few seconds.