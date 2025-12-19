The Coffee Shop Red Flag To Look For Before Placing Your Order

Forrest Gump should have said "coffee shops are like a box of chocolates" because, well, you know the rest. Wandering into a new coffee shops is always a toss-up –- you could discover the best brew you've ever tasted or be underwhelmed by a lackluster latte. Whether you're craving a new experience or just a solid cup of coffee, it helps to watch out for red flags that mean you're in for a bad brew. And there's one indicator of coffee shop quality you can spot as soon as you walk through the door. Next time you try out a new shop, take a look at the condiment bar before you approach the counter.

It takes just minutes out of an employee's day to wipe down and restock a coffee shop condiment bar, but it's an important job. Customers are often careless and it can get gross quickly (the Starbucks condiment bar demonstrates why we can't have nice things). It must be cleaned periodically throughout the day – every 15-20 minutes is optimal – and when that doesn't happen, it's obvious. If you see dried spots of spilled creamer, splashes of coffee, or wrappers strewn all over the bar, you might want to find somewhere else for that pick-me-up.