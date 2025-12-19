The Coffee Shop Red Flag To Look For Before Placing Your Order
Forrest Gump should have said "coffee shops are like a box of chocolates" because, well, you know the rest. Wandering into a new coffee shops is always a toss-up –- you could discover the best brew you've ever tasted or be underwhelmed by a lackluster latte. Whether you're craving a new experience or just a solid cup of coffee, it helps to watch out for red flags that mean you're in for a bad brew. And there's one indicator of coffee shop quality you can spot as soon as you walk through the door. Next time you try out a new shop, take a look at the condiment bar before you approach the counter.
It takes just minutes out of an employee's day to wipe down and restock a coffee shop condiment bar, but it's an important job. Customers are often careless and it can get gross quickly (the Starbucks condiment bar demonstrates why we can't have nice things). It must be cleaned periodically throughout the day – every 15-20 minutes is optimal – and when that doesn't happen, it's obvious. If you see dried spots of spilled creamer, splashes of coffee, or wrappers strewn all over the bar, you might want to find somewhere else for that pick-me-up.
What it means when a coffee shop has a subpar condiment bar
It is likely part of every employee's list of duties to check on the coffee shop condiment bar. Keeping it neat, tidy, and sanitary is part of health code regulations, and the ritual sets the tone for operations in the rest of the business. If a coffee shop is cutting corners on condiment bar upkeep, what else is a little too lax? A dirty condiment bar calls into question hygiene practices, cleaning routines, and ingredient storage: three big pillars for a successful coffee shop. If the milk on the bar is sour, it's understandable to question the milk behind the bar, and so on.
Condiment bars are such an issue at coffee shops that some opt out entirely, choosing to focus efforts on the best practices everywhere else in the business. It reduces the spread of germs and presents a cleaner-looking environment for the customer. Some customers complain about not having access to condiments at their every whim, but it could be better than dealing with spilled, souring milk by the door of the shop. If a coffee shop has a condiment bar, it needs to be kept clean. We know that cafe espresso tastes better than homemade, but if you stumble across a dirty bar, you're better off making your own.