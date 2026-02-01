The Florida Spot That Seafood Lovers Have To Visit At Least Once

One of the best things about America's culinary landscape is how varied it is, and that's especially true when it comes to the riches of the sea, with amazing seafood restaurants to be found in every state. If you head down to Cortez, Florida, you'll find seafood selections and a fabulously fish-filled history that even seasoned seafood lovers will be impressed by. That's because in this Sunshine State spot, seafood isn't just a dinner option; it's a way of life.

Cortez, which is located on Florida's southwestern coast, is an authentic fishing village. The town, which was originally called Hunter's Point, was founded by fishing families in the 1880s, and many descendants of those original families still live there. The town is small, but the high concentration of fishing boats means that there's plenty of seafood to go around at restaurants and to purchase and prepare yourself. Many of the seafood spots in Cortez specialize in fish found in the Gulf, like grouper, snapper, and even mahi-mahi, the latter of which is a mild fish that makes for great tacos.

Cortez has always been an ideal spot for a fishing community because it's surrounded by not only the Gulf but also various estuaries and the Manatee River. Although the town was damaged by flooding and hurricanes on more than one occasion, most severely in 1921, residents rebuilt and refused to abandon the town. Today, that history is celebrated at the Florida Maritime Museum, which is located in Cortez's former schoolhouse, built in 1912.