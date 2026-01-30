The Red Flag That Makes Me Walk Out Of A Restaurant As A Former Cook

As a former cook, I unfortunately know all too well that not every restaurant strives to be on top of its game. In my experience, you'll immediately know that an establishment isn't trying to serve the best to every guest based on some signs. Now, I'm not walking into restaurants like I'm rating the place for a Michelin star, and if I'm hungry enough, I'll forgo prevailing wisdom and ignore certain restaurant red flags that would send most folks running out the door. However, I will never force myself to sit down at an establishment exhibiting this egregious evidence that the food may be unsafe.

If you are being led to your table and notice a quiet smack, smack, smack as you walk across the floor, save your money for a restaurant that cares — because the one you're in obviously doesn't. It's not just gross to feel your shoes sticking to the floor with every step. Sticky or generally dirty floors in the dining area signify a problem at the heart of the operation. If basic floor cleaning isn't being performed regularly, what other red flags would send you running if you saw them with your own eyes? Cross-contamination, poor refrigeration standards, under-cooked food — take your pick.

But wait, wouldn't sticky floors indicate the staff in the front of the house is slacking? How are they an indictment on the kitchen staff as well? The thing is, it's not necessarily either sector that's at the heart of the issue. The problem lies further up the chain of command.