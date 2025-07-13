The Deli Slicer Red Flag That Should Send You Running

For dedicated meal preppers, extinguishing those midday hunger pains has been planned for in advance. As for the rest of us play it by ear folks, grabbing a quick bite from a local restaurant is usually the easiest solution. A Big Mac from McDonald's is right around the corner in many areas, but let's be real: Deli fare is generally a far more satisfying lunch option than anything the Golden Arches has to offer. From a quality deli, that is. Just like there are tell-tale signs you are eating at a bad Mexican restaurant, seeing a grimy meat slicer behind the counter at a delicatessen is a sign you are at a bad deli which might warrant making a U-turn and heading back out the door.

Seeing a soiled deli slicer could simply mean someone just finished using it and is coming right back to clean it off. It could also mean it's been sitting around in a dirty state for some time -– you have no way of knowing which scenario is accurate. Any delicatessen worth spending your hard-earned dough on will prioritize a clean appearance — it's a sign that everything you can't see behind the scenes is above board. If the slicer is in view, it should look just as clean as the counters and display case.

A sullied slicer might mean just that — it's dirty, and nothing else. Unappealing, sure, but not necessarily dangerous. However, it could also mean that bacteria have been proliferating on the machine for who knows how long; creating the risk that you'll walk away with more than just a footlong sub tucked under your arm.