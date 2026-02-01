Don't Cook That Batch Of Bacon In Your Cast Iron Pan — Here's Why

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are a dozen ways to add flavor to bacon if you're not satisfied with its salty, savory nature. But doctoring up your meat is a fruitless endeavor if it isn't cooked properly. No one wants soggy bacon, and there is such a thing as too crispy. When both of those characteristics occur, a great disservice has been done to a culinary hero. And according to the executive chef at Rancho de Los Caballeros, Robert Cornett, that's precisely what you'll get if you attempt to cook bacon in a cast iron pan.

The problem lies in how a cast iron pan absorbs heat and the makeup of the protein. "Cast iron heats slowly and retains heat aggressively," Cornett exclusively tells The Takeout. That's terrific for some foods, but detrimental to others. "For bacon, that means uneven rendering — some areas crisp too quickly while others lag behind. Bacon doesn't benefit from high heat retention."

Cornett leans on his experience in the culinary industry to further illustrate his point. "In a professional kitchen, that lack of control costs both quality and consistency," he says. "Controlled, even heat produces better texture and a cleaner finish." Of course, that begs the question: how does an executive chef cook bacon?