I Was A Bartender For 4 Years And I Would Never Order This One Drink

Every bartender has a least favorite drink. It could be that nightmare pisco sour special that gave them repetitive strain injury one festive season, the mojito that was on the menu despite the food processor being completely incapable of crushing ice, or the espresso martini that always marked the entrance of a messy bachelorette party. After years working at cocktail bars and dives, my never-again drink is a little different; I'll never order a Moscow mule, but it's not a cocktail I hate making. In fact, I drink mules at home pretty regularly and even prepare my own ginger beer (the good homemade stuff makes great non-alcoholic cocktails, too). It's not the drink I have a problem with; it's those textured copper mugs — they're a nightmare to keep clean.

Don't get me wrong. I'm not accusing your favorite bar of being generally unsanitary, but bars are usually busy, dark, and fast-moving. Even when barbacks and bartenders are doing their very best, keeping up with the constant collecting, washing, and polishing of glassware can be almost impossible.

With most serving glasses, this isn't too much of a problem. It's obvious if there's a lipstick mark, a streak of grease, or a few stubborn flecks of lime left behind after a hot wash cycle. This isn't true for mule cups. In the dim rush of a bar shift, they can easily be left less than clean, particularly if they're etched or dimpled, as sugar from ginger beer and citrus can hide in those hard to reach areas where it will eventually feed mold. It's even worse if the copper is tarnished, as the layer of oxidation might be home to bacteria and could also give your drink the flavor of a warm penny.