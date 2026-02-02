The 13 Best Chinese Restaurants In The US
Skilled hands shaping fresh dough into noodles, red chili oil glistening on crisp green vegetables, the crackle of hot oil hitting the wok — these are the sights and sounds natural to a great Chinese restaurant. You can tell when a kitchen knows exactly what it's doing long before the food reaches the table.
Today's best Chinese restaurants honor regional traditions from Sichuan to Cantonese, preserving techniques perfected over generations. Some serve dishes you'd find on the streets of Tianjin, or in the markets of Shanxi province. Others embrace the American-Chinese fusion that's become synonymous with Chinese fast food. Chinese food is so adaptable that it thrives in every setting. Do you want to eat in a bustling, family-friendly environment? How about an intimate spot perfect for a milestone date? The restaurants on our list include family-run establishments that have fed communities for decades, takeout spots with Michelin Guide-reviewed dumplings, and five-star dining rooms decked in glamor. What unites them is their craft.
The chefs we're spotlighting don't cut corners on ingredients or technique. They hand-pull noodles and simmer broths until every layer of flavor emerges. Whether you're chasing down a cart loaded with dim sum or settling into a extravagent dining room on the Las Vegas Strip, these restaurants represent the height of Chinese cuisine in America.
Star Kitchen (Denver, CO)
Star Kitchen doesn't try to woo you with luxurious surroundings or fancy gastronomy. Instead, the restaurant whirls you into a fast-paced foodie haven where servers push carts laden with delicacies, and diners can feast on a smorgasbord. The enormous menu is plump with dim sum classics like fluffy steamed pork buns, broth-filled dumplings, and chicken feet coated in rich, inky sauce.
Dim sum steals the show at this spot, but you'll find a good meal even when the carts aren't whizzing by. Denver's "Best of" competition ranked Star Kitchen as the city's best Chinese restaurant in 2022 and 2023, partly because of Cantonese flavor standouts like salt and pepper squid. Over 4,000 reviewers have chimed in with similar sentiments on Google. The glowing reviews that crown Star Kitchen's reputation sometimes draw hundreds of hungry, jostling people, eager for the savory and umami flavors of fresh Chinese food. Gayot deems the food worth the wait however, as you'll leave the restaurant with a full belly and a big smile.
https://www.starkitchenco.com/
(303) 936-0089
2917 W. Mississippi Ave., Denver, CO 80219
Shang Artisan Noodle (Las Vegas, NV)
Shang Artisan Noodle receives enough adulation to satisfy a minor pop star. Its Flamingo Road location has over 5,000 Yelp reviews, studded with phrases like "best Szechuan food" and "the only noodle I ever want to eat." The Shàng beef noodle soup is a particular favorite, with casual diners and professional critics lauding its flavorful broth and chewy noodles.
Shang Artisan Noodle makes its noodles by hand in an open kitchen, utilizing traditional Chinese methods native to the Shanxi province. Pick the right seat, and you'll see every pull and twist of the dough before you slurp up the goodness. Restaurant owner Sam Huang explained to FOX5 that he learned noodle-making in China, and decided to bring the art to Las Vegas. Nine years after he opened the restaurant's doors, the Las Vegas Review-Journal included Shang Artisan Noodle in its 2025 roundup of best local restaurants, as did Eater in its more nuanced list of standout Las Vegas Chinese restaurants.
https://www.shangartisannoodle.com/
(702) 888-3292
4983 W. Flamingo Road, Ste. B, Las Vegas, NV 89103
Cafe China (New York, NY)
Cafe China promises anything can happen within its three-story, 1930s building. You might taste the sizzle and crunch of spicy cucumbers flavored with chili peppers and Sichuan peppercorns. You could fall in love with the sticky texture of eight jewel rice pudding and its bean, fruit, and vegetable topping. Eater recommends the spicy ma po tofu, which includes chili sauce and Sichuan peppercorns.
The original Cafe China executed its menu so perfectly that it held a Michelin star from 2012 to 2019. The multi-year Michelin star streak is over now, but this restaurant still qualifies as one of the best Chinese restaurants in the U.S. Co-owners Xian Zhang and Yiming Wang try to balance the menu between Sichuan and Cantonese fare. Wang said in a Substack interview, "Every recipe we serve is 'inside-out' good — delicious first, but also meaningful in name and inspiration." Cafe China moved to a new location in 2021 and continues to amass adoring fans.
(212) 213-2810
59 W. 37th St., New York, NY 10018
Peking Gourmet Inn (Falls Church, VA)
A Yelp reviewer said it best: "Peking Gourmet Inn is an absolute legend in Falls Church." For nearly 50 years, the restaurant has been a magnet for rich and famous names. The Bush family were regulars in the '70s, and Alex Ovechkin celebrated his 33rd birthday there in 2019. Pictures of Lara Trump, Simu Liu, John Travolta, and other stars adorn the walls.
Chinese immigrant Eddie Tsui opened the restaurant in 1978, and it's now in the hands of his son George. He's committed to maintaining his father's vision, and credits that consistency with Peking Gourmet Inn's overwhelming success. Months before Ovechkin's birthday celebration, the eatery was named a James Beard Foundation award semifinalist for Outstanding Service.
The servers must be expertly trained to handle the menu's star dish, Peking duck. They serve it tableside, chopping the skin and meat into small pieces before creating a saucy duck-and-cucumber pancake roll. George told Arlington Magazine that new servers have to spend a few months learning how to slice duck in the back of the house before they can perform a tableside show.
https://www.pekinggourmet.com/
6029 Leesburg Pike Falls Church, VA 22041-2203
(703) 671-8088
Wing Lei (Las Vegas, NV)
We've listed casual eateries and strip mall joints that offer world-class food in simple surroundings. Now, it's time to talk about a restaurant drenched in opulence. Wing Lei is one of the jewels of the Las Vegas Strip, the kind of restaurant that people flock to for lavish celebrations and over-the-top date nights. The buttery-soft table linens are embroidered by hand, towering gold vases add elegance to the bar, and a tropical garden blooms outside the window.
Wing Lei's food is so well-crafted that it was the first Chinese restaurant in America to be honored with a Michelin star. It's also the sole Chinese restaurant in the country to receive a 5-star rating from Forbes Travel Guide. Try the much-discussed Peking duck, served from a custom-made cart, and pair it with a signature cocktail flavored with lemongrass. Chef Ming's Signature Tasting Menu will satisfy those who wish to try more of Wing Lei's greatest hits. The spread includes Peking duck, soup dumplings, crab, wild sea bass, and short ribs doused in a five-spice demi-glace.
https://www.wynnlasvegas.com/dining/fine-dining/wing-lei
(702) 770-7000
3131 Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109
Royal China (Dallas, TX)
Royal China's reputation stretches back over 50 years. Buck Kao opened the restaurant in 1974, and it's currently run by his son and daughter-in-law, George and Alice. The family's devotion has made Royal China one of the brightest names in American Chinese cuisine, despite the constant threat of younger and trendier concepts. Every year since 2016, Royal China has snagged the reader's choice win for best Chinese restaurant in the Best of Dallas awards.
If you plan to visit Royal China, Alice Kao recommends trying the jian bing. It's a soft mung bean and soybean crepe topped with noodles, greens, and hoisin sauce. She explained that jian biang is a common Chinese street food that's beginning to find fans in the United States. Royal China's dumplings deserve a mention, too. The Dallas Observer raves about "chewy" wrappers and "generous fillings" thick with fresh meats and vegetables.
https://www.royalchinadallas.com/
6025 Royal Lane #201, Dallas, TX 75230
(214) 361-1771
Jayd Bun (South Kingstown, Rhode Island)
Jayd Bun's has a takeout-only menu and is open for three hours at a time. Many guests order in advance to ensure they get their food before the store runs out. Despite these limitations, critics and customers agree Jayd Bun offers something incredible. Happy diners pushed the restaurant to a lofty 4.8 rating on both Google and Yelp, causing Yelp to rank the spot as 2024's 2nd-best Chinese restaurant in America. The Rhode Island Hospitality Association followed up by naming Jayde Bun as Rhode Island's top restaurant in 2025.
You won't find American-Chinese fusion here. Jayde Bun proudly serves food that could easily fit on a menu in Tianjin, China. Instead of fried rice and General Tso's chicken, you can order open-ended dumplings, hand-pulled noodles, and thick buns. Rhode Island Monthly said the bun dough is akin to a "seared and savory marshmallow that's so alluring."
1202 Kingstown Road, South Kingstown, RI 02879
(401) 515-7900
Chang Lai Fishballs & Noodles (New York, New York)
Yelp gave Chang Lai Fishballs & Noodles the number five spot on the same 2024 list of best Chinese restaurants that Jayd Bun appeared on. Customers love the food, and have left so many satisfied reviews that the eatery has a near-perfect 4.9 rating on Google after over 1,000 reviews. One reviewer said the curry fish ball noodles were the best thing they ate in all of New York.
Chang Lai Fishballs & Noodles started as a simple food cart 30 years ago. When Lai Sheng Zhan, or "Leo", came to the U.S., he took over the cart from his uncle and ran it for eight years before converting it to a brick-and-mortar restaurant. Leo decorates Chang Lai's walls with pictures of his customers, and there's no fame barrier to entry. An appreciative college student or curious tourist can end up on Leo's wall if they love the food.
The menu holds a few American staples, like French fries and chicken wings. That said, most of the fare could be sold by a Cantonese street vendor. Leo recommends the beef tripe, spleen, and radish.
https://www.changlaifishballsnoodles.com/
55 Bayard St., New York, NY 10013
(347) 738-8828
Dumpling Home (San Francisco, California)
Handmade dumplings and tender bao fill most of the plates at Dumpling Home. These aren't quite the traditional favorites you're expecting, however. Owner Jimmy Shen moved to San Francisco from China as a teen, and Dumpling Home's flavors reflect the diverse influences he grew up around, along with a few secret touches. The famed fluffy bao bun, for example, is thinner than normal and made with a special flour.
Shen started working in restaurants at 16, and his experience shows. Barely a year after opening its doors, Dumpling Home was included in the 2021 Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand list. This list is reserved for delicious restaurants that offer exceptionally good value for money. The Michelin Guide team swooned over Dumpling Home's "delicate" soup dumplings with surprisingly clear broth. The green onion pancakes get a positive mention, too. Lee's favorite menu item is the pork bao, an opinion shared by many of his customers.
298 Gough St., San Francisco, CA 94102
(415) 503-1666
Mala Sichuan Bistro (Houston, TX)
Sichuan dining comes alive inside Mala Sichuan's Texas kitchens, creating a menu that foodies and picky eaters can gobble up. Pork intestines mixed with blood and Sichuan peppercorns are listed alongside Kung Pao chicken and Dan Dan noodles. "I never got why early Chinese food restaurants invested in fake Chinese food that Americans would like," Mala Sichuan Bistro co-owner Cori Xiong told Eater. "I don't think we should do that."
Xiong's Sichuan promise drew attention from the Michelin Guide. Mala Sichuan was placed on the Bib Gourmand list of good-value restaurants and praised for its distinctive approach to heat. The spices and peppers infused into most meals numb your tongue without dulling your sense of the food's intricacies of taste. There are nearly 2,000 reviews on Google for Mala Sichuan's original Chinatown location, and most heap compliments on the establishment. "Hands down the best Chinese in Houston," one said.
Multiple locations
Chef's Special Cocktail Bar (Chicago, IL)
Chef's Special Cocktail Bar doesn't pretend to offer traditional Chinese food. The menu is an unabashed ode to American-Chinese culinary creations. There are crab rangoons puffy with cream cheese and flecks of crab, along with beef and broccoli smothered in the familiar dark sauce. Partner and executive chef Aaron Kabot highlighted the Mongolian beef to Resy. He explained that the tender, marinated beef gets "wok-tossed in a caramelized sauce with just the right balance of sweet and savory flavors."
The Michelin Guide called Chef's Special a happy throwback. It's a place for Chinese comfort food reminiscent of the takeout grub a mother might bring home to the family—only this menu was spearheaded by a James Beard Award finalist. The restaurant's bright color scheme and vivid artwork add to the pleasant aura. For a less family-friendly kind of fun, try a cocktail or two. The ChiChi Colada mixes tropical and citrus flavors with mezcal.
2165 N. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 666-5143
Tropical Chinese Restaurant (Miami, FL)
Customers have enjoyed Miami's Tropical Chinese Restaurant for more than 40 years. Dim sum carts roll across the dining room until 3:30 p.m., when diners start ordering from the regular menu. Anything served by Tropical Chinese could become your new favorite meal, but the dim sum receives the most attention. This small-bite menu ranges from bulging shrimp dumplings to crispy chicken potstickers. Feel free to order with your eyeballs as the servers push carts of deliciousness past your table.
If you skip the dim sum cart, bring plenty of friends or family to dinner. Tropical Chinese entrees are made for sharing and usually served on a large revolving platter in the center of the table. Introduce yourself to the restaurant's style with the orange beef that impressed Food Network's Rahm Fama or the famous Peking duck mentioned by the Miami New Times. Tropical Chinese frequently wins "Best of Miami" awards in the Chinese food and dim sum categories.
https://tropicalchinesemiami.com/
7991 Bird Road, Miami, FL 33155
(305) 262-7576
Chili (New York City, New York)
Michelin-starred chef Peter He once helmed Cafe China's kitchen. He's since transferred his talents to Chili, a Manhattan restaurant thriving in Cafe China's old location. There's a little restaurant-on-restaurant drama tucked into that story, but it won't matter when you're near Chili and craving the perfect Dan Dan noodles. The restaurant produces Sichuan food that's on par with the best in the country.
Chili's menu is a mile-long with plenty of spice represented. Even the beef tenderloin gets a spicy coating. In between flaming bites of chili oil and fresh peppers, cool your mouth with a specialty cocktail. Ordering a Ray of Sunshine will get you a sweet mix of Roku Japanese gin, Saint Germain, lime juice, and grapefruit bitters. The Chrysanthemum Pavilion uses chrysanthemum tea as a base and adds splashes of Bacardi rum, Lillet Blanc, and Saffron liqueur. This is a restaurant where you can happily sip drinks next to a lovely date, or gorge yourself with family.
13 E. 37th St., New York, NY 10016
(646) 882-0666
Methodology
To determine the best Chinese restaurants in America, we evaluated each spot's professional credibility and overall reputation. First, we considered industry awards and honors — including Michelin stars, James Beard Foundation recognition, and mentions in respected publications such as local city magazines and major newspapers. We then analyzed recent customer reviews on platforms like Google and Yelp, prioritizing restaurants with both high average ratings and a large volume of reviews. Consistency in reviews also mattered. We understand that repeated praise says more about a restaurant than isolated standout incidents.
When we dissected individual ratings, we focused exclusively on those submitted within the past six months. Restaurants face extraordinarily high turnover rates, and a spot with terrible service in January might have a lovely crew by October. Reviews by professional critics carried extra weight as well. We dug into these critiques, looking for thoughtful evaluations of the food or culinary style. Finally, we considered longevity and cultural significance. There are newer restaurants on this list, but some earned their place through decades of consistent excellence. We also valued spots that preserve regional Chinese traditions, showcase lesser-known specialties, or present thoughtful fusions.
