12 Restaurants Where Former Presidents Loved To Eat

Thomas Jefferson may have been one of the founding fathers of our nation, and the third U.S. president, but he may also have been the first food influencer. In 1784, Jefferson, appointed colonial ambassador, journeyed to France to strengthen foreign ties and push our political agenda. But during the five years he spent there, French culture charmed him as much as he charmed it. To this day, he is widely referred to as a Francophile.

In the midst of France's culinary revolution, he ate much of what we today consider French classics. Of course, it's no wonder one of his favorite dining spots was located overseas. Champ d'Oiseau, thought of by many as the world's first restaurant, was located on Rue des Poulies (now Rue du Louvre). It served delicious yet humble meals like eggs, pasta, and semolina cakes. Even so, it was a far cry from anything Jefferson had likely experienced before.

In France, gastronomical exploration was a source of cultural innovation. But things were different back home. The birth of a new nation was the ultimate priority; quite the innovation in its own right. Still, he brought his refined palate back with him in 1789. In Monticello, he stocked ingredients like anchovies, mustard and cheese. He later sent his cook, James Heming, who was a slave, on apprenticeships so he could have them prepared just so, whether cheffing a White House dinner or cooking a daily meal.