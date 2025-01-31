12 Restaurants Where Former Presidents Loved To Eat
Food industry success is often thought to be a finicky thing. With the restaurant business being an oversaturated market and amateur social media critics regularly throwing their two cents into the ether, it's easy to imagine an establishment's standing often feels as stable as a cooked piece of linguine. The way we interact with restaurants is undeniably changing, but one thing remains true: Dining is a who's who game.
To many, U.S. presidents are the original 'who.' Whether you agree with their politics or not, commanders-in-chief have a grip on collective curiosity before, during, and sometimes even after their office terms. On the campaign trail and while in office, their professional personas are usually front and center. So when us civilians get intel about what a POTUS likes to eat after a long day, or where they take their families out to dinner, it creates an interesting dichotomy: a moment in time within pop-culture, along with a peek into who they really are. These are some former presidents' favorite restaurants.
A Founding Father favorite: Fraunces Tavern in New York, New York
Before there were presidents, there were the founding fathers. And earlier than that, there was Fraunces Tavern in New York City's financial district. Open since 1762, the establishment boasts itself as "a tavern older than the country itself." The revolutionary-era pub served as a hub for rebels and some future presidents to strategize, commiserate, and get their fill of whiskey and cheer. If you struggle to picture the scene or what early American dining looked like at the time, look no further. Not only does Fraunces Tavern still exist, it's also an official historical landmark. Present day and future patrons can step into the past by visiting the tavern's museum or simply by taking in the ambiance of one of the dining rooms.
But the restaurant's commitment to preserving the space does not mean it isn't with the times. Visitors can head to "The Piano Bar Upstairs" for creative cocktails and live music, or get their fill in one of the dining rooms. There's chicken pot pie accompanied with a pint of beer for those in the historical spirit, or current favorites like beet & burrata salad, charcuterie & cheese, and the classic Tavern Burger.
(212) 968-1776
54 Pearl St., New York, NY 10004
The inaugural president, George Washington's regular fare: Gadsby's Tavern in Alexandria, Virginia
Any history book will tell you about George Washington's leadership both as a general and later as the very first president of the United States. But there are other ways to track little slices of life that turned into pivotal moments in our nation's inception: taverns. And the first president always had a soft spot for them. He found a favorite in Gadsby's Tavern, located in his native state, Virginia.
Since the mid-18th century, it served as a through point for travelers; some of whom came to meet Washington to cut deals and pour over political agendas during the colonial workshopping phase. Like "Hamilton's" Aaron Burr said, they were the proverbial 'room where it happened.' Back then, it wouldn't be surprising to find him accompanied by future presidents like James Madison, Thomas Jefferson, and James Monroe.
Similar to Fraunces, Gadsby's is now a historic landmark complete with a museum and dining room. The menu is currently getting updated, but per its Yelp page, it wouldn't be surprising to find classic American fare like meatloaf a la daube, thyme roasted half chicken, and, of course, George Washington's favorite: roasted half duck with corn pudding, roast potatoes, rhote kraut, and a cherry orange glacé.
(703) 548-1288
138 N. Royal St., Alexandria, VA 22314
Thomas Jefferson's renaissance restaurant: Champ d'Oiseau in Paris, France
Thomas Jefferson may have been one of the founding fathers of our nation, and the third U.S. president, but he may also have been the first food influencer. In 1784, Jefferson, appointed colonial ambassador, journeyed to France to strengthen foreign ties and push our political agenda. But during the five years he spent there, French culture charmed him as much as he charmed it. To this day, he is widely referred to as a Francophile.
In the midst of France's culinary revolution, he ate much of what we today consider French classics. Of course, it's no wonder one of his favorite dining spots was located overseas. Champ d'Oiseau, thought of by many as the world's first restaurant, was located on Rue des Poulies (now Rue du Louvre). It served delicious yet humble meals like eggs, pasta, and semolina cakes. Even so, it was a far cry from anything Jefferson had likely experienced before.
In France, gastronomical exploration was a source of cultural innovation. But things were different back home. The birth of a new nation was the ultimate priority; quite the innovation in its own right. Still, he brought his refined palate back with him in 1789. In Monticello, he stocked ingredients like anchovies, mustard and cheese. He later sent his cook, James Heming, who was a slave, on apprenticeships so he could have them prepared just so, whether cheffing a White House dinner or cooking a daily meal.
President Theodore Roosevelt's regular dinner spot: Keens Steakhouse in Manhattan, New York
What does a baseball player, scientist, and U.S. president have in common? It's a head scratcher, for sure. That is, unless you've been to Keens Steakhouse. Since 1885, this New York institution has served U.S.D.A prime beef and provided access to its impressive hard clay churchwarden pipe collection. Patrons from all walks of life, many of whom happen to be at the top of their industries, partook. This includes none other than the 26th president of the United States, who frequented the midtown steakhouse and was a member of their Pipe Club. For the man who authored "Hunting Trips of a Ranch Man," and has a taste for all things hearty, his affinity for the place paints a vivid picture of the 'self' outside the command-in-chief position.
Keens is still open for business, serving smoky ambiance (minus the pipes). For those looking to dine like Teddy Roosevelt, the steakhouse also offers access to its Bull Moose Room, complete with paneled walls, period images, and a working fireplace for larger gatherings with 30 to 35 guests. You can still get the best beef in town — though it's still second to the mutton chop, known for its staggering size.
(212) 947-3636
72 W 36th St., New York, NY 10018
Harry S. Truman's pre-presidential mainstay: Dixon's Chili Parlor in Kansas City, Missouri
Vergne Dixon was serious about his chili and his clientele. A dry recipe, the premier dish was made with ground beef, beans and light seasoning. The rules were simple: No ketchup, no telephones, and no newspapers. The goal was for patrons to savor and connect, even if they only tried his food once.
This was not the case for Harry S. Truman, who was a fan since Dixon's inception in 1919, making him a fond establishment 'regular.' Still, it wasn't until December 23rd, 1950, that he solidified his relationship with the joint and the family behind it. He dined as he had for the past 30 years, but this time, as the 33rd president of the United States.
In an image captured by LIFE Magazine, Truman is seen being served a bowl of Dixon's classic chili in the midst of the casual meeting. The namesake couldn't have predicted that moment's effect on his business, which doubled as a result. Vegne was so grateful, he and his wife sent the president a letter of thanks, which was met with a warm response, per the National Archives. "I enjoyed the visit very much. It was like old times," he said. And the gratitude only continued after Vegne's passing. Dixon's successors sent President Truman a bowl of chili each year on his birthday moving forward. Over 100 years after its founding, the restaurant is still in business, now known as Dixon's Famous Chili.
(816) 861-7308
9105 E US Highway 40, Independence, MO 64055
President Jimmy Carter's pick: Bonita's Restaurant in Plains, Georgia
The late president Carter was not only known for his diplomacy efforts while in office, but has made a legacy of continuing the work after leaving office — a time when many presidents understandably take a break from policy. According to The Nobel Prize, which awarded him a peace prize in 2002 for negotiating peace and promoting social welfare, "Carter ought to have been awarded the Prize as early as in 1978, when he successfully mediated a peace agreement between Egypt and Israel."
With all he's done, it's easy to forget about the mundane things that make him, well, him (i.e., his favorite restaurant). The funny thing is, he never actually set foot inside his. Bonita's, originating in 2020 was hit by COVID-19 shortly after opening its doors. But that didn't stop the former president and his wife, who lived less than a mile away, from ordering regular carry-out. The orders were generally the same, with Carter ordering fried catfish, hush puppies, coleslaw, and cheese grits. Rosalynn often went for something a tad fresher, like catfish with a side of vegetables.
The restaurant's owner, Bonita Hightower, who formerly served in the military, took pride in serving the couple Southern cooking during their final years. Business picked up in late December 2024 to early January 2025, as folks sought to pay tribute and cover all things President Carter.
(229) 938-7208
203 Church St., Plains, GA 31780
John F. Kennedy's weekly ritual: Union Oyster House in Boston, Massachuesetts
'Third Places,' a concept created by sociologist Ray Oldenburg, are, per The University of Chicago, "the places outside of the home (the first place) and the workplace (the second place) where people go to converse with others and connect with their community." For John F. Kennedy, that place happened to be Union Oyster House. During his Senate years, Kennedy made a weekly ritual of visiting the place. He eventually became the ultimate VIP customer, having a dedicated spot upstairs ensuring privacy as he presided over a bowl of lobster stew and a newspaper.
Gaining landmark status for being "the oldest continually operated restaurant and oyster bar in the United States," notes the restaurant, the establishment has lots to be proud of in its own right. Still, it's hard not to see a JFK-inspired draw to the Union Oyster Bar. To honor him, the establishment deemed table 18 "The Kennedy Booth," keeping his memory alive with a plaque for customers to see. Though he didn't visit as often as the former president, his brother, Edward Kennedy picked up where JFK left off, visiting Union Oyster Bar monthly to feel closer to him.
(617) 227-2750
41 Union St., Boston, MA 02108
Richard Nixon was always welcome at these two California restaurants: El Adobe De Capistrano and Olamendi's
Both the legal system and the court of and public opinion would hold the 37th U.S. president accountable for his part in the Watergate scandal, cementing his presidency as one of infamy. But even so, Richard Nixon always had good standing with the Olamendi family and El Adobe De Capistrano, a landmark restaurant located in San Juan Capistrano, California.
The Olamendi owners first began appreciating the former president when they began noticing a series of curiously large takeaway orders. After discovering they came from a Nixon staffer, they were thrilled. Even after Nixon's political downfall, the restaurant did not shy away from their long-standing positive relationship. Inside, there's a booth dedicated to the late president, and the walls are filled with pictures of him and the Olamendi's. The former president continued visiting until his 1994 death.
The off-menu dishes El Adobe De Capistrano made exclusively for the former president inspired the owners to shift their menu from continental to Mexican cuisine. These days, there isn't a trace of what was originally on the menu, but you will find mesquite grilled steak and fish, along with other Mexi-Californian fare.
George H.W. Bush's presidential table: Peking Gourmet Inn in Falls Church, Virginia
Tucked away in a strip mall, one can find delicious eats, warm customer service, and bulletproof glass — every commander-in-chief's dream. Or, at least, George H.W. Bush's. At his son's recommendation, the then vice president ventured to Peking Duck Gourmet. The duck had such an effect on him, he wrote to the owners after his first visit, praising their food and their children. And at only 10 miles from the White House, the Bush family quickly became loyal customers. So much so, they had specially built structures for added security.
Dining over 100 times, Bush's affinity for the establishment helped it gain traction, drawing celebrities and politicians. But George H.W. Bush's relationship to the Virginia restaurant became bigger than food. Over the years, he grew close to owner George Tsui. He called on Tsui to cater his and Barbara Bush's 50th wedding anniversary. When Tsui's father died, the 41st president called to give condolences and talk existentially about life and death. When Bush himself passed away, Tsui felt it. In an interview with Khou 11, he said, "Not only was he a great president, but also, I lost a good friend." The restaurant his since expanded and grown. In 2019, Peking Gourmet Inn was a James Beard semifinalist for Outstanding Service.
(703) 671-8088
6029 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA 22041
President Barack Obama's most frequented spot: Alan Wong's in Honolulu, Hawaii
The 44th president is known for his love of food. Frequenting all sorts of regional flavors; New York burgers, Delaware barbecue, and Boston sandwiches, he has left the White House more than anyone holding office for a bite. But as a Hawaii native, with a full access pass to fresh and innovative options, it's no wonder that former POTUS Barack Obama's favorite restaurant is true to his roots.
Alan Wong's, open from 1995 to 2020, had a cult following that came again and again for its farm-to-table fare, along with its creative conjoining of Asian and Hawaiian cuisine. President Obama loved it so much, he dined there the most during his presidency. He even called on them to cater the 2009 annual congressional picnic. So when the restaurant announced that it would close its doors amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, of course Barack Obama flew to the Honolulu eatery for its last night in business.
All of Joe Biden's favorite places are in Wilmington, Delaware
One thing about Joe Biden — he's never forgotten where he came from. Though he's certainly no stranger to the Washington D.C. restaurant scene, he's well known around his hometown. But aside from his affinity for ice cream, it's hard to pin down a single spot that Joe might call his favorite.
But that's because of his love for all of Wilmington's culinary expressions. In fact, he's been a loyal patron at some Delaware mainstays since his teenage years. For classic American fare, he's known to stop at The Charcoal Grill for a cheeseburger or black and white milkshake. He also enjoys coming home from Washington D.C. and dining at Rocco's Italian Grill & Sports Bar, formerly known as Pala's Cafe, jokingly known for having the "world's worst pizza," per Delaware Online. The list goes on.
Frankly, it would be easier to narrow down where the former president has not eaten. Joe Biden is the throughway to all things Delaware dining. It sounds hyperbolic, sure. But if you don't believe it, check in with The Biden Welcome Center off I-95.
Trump loves what he knows, and what he owns: The Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York
Donald Trump has made headlines for many things, including his culinary choices. Known for enjoying steak with ketchup, Diet Coke, and other simple American-inspired fare, there isn't much the 45th and 47th president wants for in the way of food. His old friend, Cindy Abrams, said it best in an interview with USA today: "He's not a restaurant goer. He has restaurants in Trump Tower."
There, patrons can venture between the Trump cafe, grill, bar, and ice cream parlor, with dishes paying homage to all things Trump; i.e., 'The Board Room' chips with guacamole, queso, and chili, 'The Ivanka Salad,' and 'The MAGA Burger.' When he's not there or at Mar-a-Lago, he loves fast food — and when it was still open, he'd enjoy an occasional burger at the '21' Club, a well-to-do speakeasy just blocks away from his Manhattan haven.