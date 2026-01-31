The Bold Tuna Flavors That Will Upgrade Your Next Ramen Bowl

There are few foods quite as tried and true as ramen, and while there are plenty of instant ramen options you can get from the store that are loaded with flavor, you'll likely find yourself wanting to further boost the staple food in whatever way you can. One way to ingrain more flavor and substance into it is through the use of flavored tuna. Tuna, in and of itself, is already seen as a great option for ramen due to its high protein content and incredible flavor, but pre-flavored tuna can be an even more noteworthy upgrade for the classic dish. For Maricel Gentile — the chef and owner of Maricel's Kitchen — there are particular versions of flavored tuna that work the best as upgrades for instant ramen or as an addition to your homemade ramen. "Tuna packed in oil with chili, garlic, or soy-leaning flavors works best," Gentile advises, adding that "mild heat and umami echo the flavors already in ramen broth."

For many, tuna in oil alongside chili is a standout, as the combination of ramen and chili oil is already remarkably popular among many fans who love a spiced-up bowl of ramen. As for how to combine the delicious flavored protein with your ramen, Gentile says that timing is everything and could make or break the dish. "Add canned tuna at the very end, once the ramen is off the heat," the respected cookbook author recommends. "This warms the fish gently without breaking it apart or making it dry."