The Bold Tuna Flavors That Will Upgrade Your Next Ramen Bowl
There are few foods quite as tried and true as ramen, and while there are plenty of instant ramen options you can get from the store that are loaded with flavor, you'll likely find yourself wanting to further boost the staple food in whatever way you can. One way to ingrain more flavor and substance into it is through the use of flavored tuna. Tuna, in and of itself, is already seen as a great option for ramen due to its high protein content and incredible flavor, but pre-flavored tuna can be an even more noteworthy upgrade for the classic dish. For Maricel Gentile — the chef and owner of Maricel's Kitchen — there are particular versions of flavored tuna that work the best as upgrades for instant ramen or as an addition to your homemade ramen. "Tuna packed in oil with chili, garlic, or soy-leaning flavors works best," Gentile advises, adding that "mild heat and umami echo the flavors already in ramen broth."
For many, tuna in oil alongside chili is a standout, as the combination of ramen and chili oil is already remarkably popular among many fans who love a spiced-up bowl of ramen. As for how to combine the delicious flavored protein with your ramen, Gentile says that timing is everything and could make or break the dish. "Add canned tuna at the very end, once the ramen is off the heat," the respected cookbook author recommends. "This warms the fish gently without breaking it apart or making it dry."
Other flavored fish you can add to elevate your ramen
Now, while adding canned flavored tuna is one of the simplest ways to improve your ramen, there are plenty of other tinned fish that deliver equally bold flavors. After all, the improvements that tuna provides to the noodle-based dish primarily come in the form of umami (which, contrary to popular belief, isn't the same thing as salty). Because some other canned proteins are also rich in umami, you can swap tuna out and still warrant similarly delicious results. "Sardines in olive oil, mackerel, smoked trout, and canned salmon all work well," Maricel Gentile says. "These fish bring richness and natural umami. Oily fish stands up to hot broth without drying out."
This isn't to say that any flavored canned protein will get the job done quite as well as oil-packed tuna does; there are several kinds of fish and flavoring agents that simply won't complement your ramen, with many even being to its detriment if included. Gentile adds that "very lean or heavily seasoned proteins do not work as well," recommending against using "dry tuna, overly sweet glazes, or strongly acidic flavors" as they "can throw off the balance of the broth."