The Difference Between Umami And Salty

The word "umami" pops up a lot nowadays, but it's often used as a bit of a marketing buzzword or just as a way to say something tastes really good. Technically speaking, however, the secret of umami is a lot more specific than that. The word refers to a specific taste registered by particular taste buds on our tongue — and we're not talking about the same taste buds triggered by salt.

Our tongues register five basic tastes: sweet, sour, salty, bitter, and umami. Saltiness is our reaction to sodium — a chemical element our bodies need in small quantities but reject excessive amounts. It's thought that this is why we enjoy mild saltiness, but turn away from anything that's too salty.

Umami, on the other hand, is triggered by an amino acid called glutamate — one of the core components of protein. Just as saltiness helps us regulate our sodium intake, it's thought that the deeply satisfying and enjoyable taste of umami drives us to eat the large amounts of protein we need to survive and thrive.

Tasting saltiness and umami is the best way to understand the differences between them, but the most common description of umami says it has a meaty savoriness that deepens the flavor of foods. If you want to try the flavor yourself, check out these umami-boosted recipes for gravy, mac and cheese, and roasted broccoli.