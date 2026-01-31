The Science Behind Why Eating Ice Cream Makes You Thirsty

It's no secret that certain foods leave our mouths wanting some liquid relief, like pretzels and those tasty homemade potato chips that hit the spot when it's time to Netflix and chill. Yet, when that beverage craving stems from something sweet, like ice cream, it regularly sparks confusion. Getting thirsty after eating ice cream is a common occurrence that tends to baffle people as they reach for a drink after enjoying a sundae, given that the treat doesn't fit the mold of the typically dry, salty snacks that leave folks parched. So what is it that causes our immediate desire for a glass of water after consuming the dessert?

Well, according to science, the culprit isn't any banned food additives or otherwise questionable chemicals in the ice cream. It's FGF21. Before you cry foul at the ice cream industry for putting some nefarious chemical into your favorite frozen treat, FGF21 is a hormone produced by the liver when folks satiate their sweet tooth. After that hormone is released into the bloodstream, it journeys to the brain's hypothalamus to let the body know you need a drink.

Sweets in general initiate the production of the hormone, not just ice cream. It's one reason classic pairings like milk and cookies always hit the spot together. However, FGF21 isn't the only factor at play when ice cream makes you thirsty — another well-known and beloved culinary staple is also at work.