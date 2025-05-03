The Best Type Of Spud To Use For Making Homemade Potato Chips
Potato chips are the ultimate savory snack, delivering crunch, saltiness, and indulgence no matter which unique or weird chip flavors you prefer. Of course, we all have a favorite brand that's irreplaceable, but making potato chips at home can yield surprisingly similar results. Plus, it can be as easy as cooking potato chips in the microwave. But the type of spud you choose matters — and it'll be crucial in terms of how successful your chips turn out.
Starchier potatoes like russet, or all-purpose spuds with a medium starch content like Yukon Golds, are the best option for making crispy potato chips. These types of spuds tend to have a lower moisture content, which will give your chips a lighter and crunchier texture. Russet potatoes will give your chips a classic crunchy texture due to their higher starch content, whereas Yukon Golds offer a more pronounced flavor, which may be your priority.
It's up to you which starchy spud you choose, but avoid any waxier kinds like red potatoes. Their high moisture content will lead to soggy chips, so it's best to choose waxy spuds for potato salad instead.
More tips for successful potato chips
While the type of spud you use is important, there are a few other things to keep in mind if you want crispy, store-bought-like chips. One key element to achieving the perfect texture is slicing your spuds super-thin. While you can cut thin potato chips without a mandoline, this piece of kit definitely makes things easier. Either way, just make sure each slice is consistently thin.
Rinsing your slices in cold water repeatedly until the water runs clear is also critical for a good crunch. Remember, your potatoes are starchy — so removing any excess will allow your chips to crisp up without burning, as well as preventing them from sticking together. Don't forget to pat each slice dry after the rinse, because moisture means soggy chips.
If you're going down the classic frying route, stick to a neutral oil with a high smoke point. If using your air fryer, don't overcrowd the basket or overdo it with the oil – both of these will affect the chip's crispiness. Once you've made your crispy chips, get as creative as you like with seasonings. Add some chilli powder and cayenne for a spicier kick, salt and vinegar powder for some tanginess, or truffle salt and parmesan for an umami-rich gourmet twist.