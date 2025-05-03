The Best Type Of Spud To Use For Making Homemade Potato Chips

Potato chips are the ultimate savory snack, delivering crunch, saltiness, and indulgence no matter which unique or weird chip flavors you prefer. Of course, we all have a favorite brand that's irreplaceable, but making potato chips at home can yield surprisingly similar results. Plus, it can be as easy as cooking potato chips in the microwave. But the type of spud you choose matters — and it'll be crucial in terms of how successful your chips turn out.

Starchier potatoes like russet, or all-purpose spuds with a medium starch content like Yukon Golds, are the best option for making crispy potato chips. These types of spuds tend to have a lower moisture content, which will give your chips a lighter and crunchier texture. Russet potatoes will give your chips a classic crunchy texture due to their higher starch content, whereas Yukon Golds offer a more pronounced flavor, which may be your priority.

It's up to you which starchy spud you choose, but avoid any waxier kinds like red potatoes. Their high moisture content will lead to soggy chips, so it's best to choose waxy spuds for potato salad instead.