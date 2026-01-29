Forget Flowers — This Texas Roadhouse Trick Will Give You The Tastiest Valentine's Bouquet

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Flowers are fine for Valentine's Day, but there's an out-of-the-box gift at Texas Roadhouse that's sure to inspire some heart eyes this year. The steakhouse is a fabulous choice for date night in general, with its mouthwatering steaks and hefty list of sides – but it gets better in February with a crafty, carb-loaded idea the restaurant thinks you should try. Texas Roadhouse suggests saying 'I Love You' with carbs on Valentine's Day with a bouquet of its finest bread rolls all wrapped up like a dozen roses.

Build a Valentine's bouquet from Texas Roadhouse's iconic warm, fluffy bread rolls for under $10. All you'll need is a dozen rolls for around $5 from your local restaurant, a package of long skewers, and some craft paper or parchment paper to use as a bouquet wrapping. Make sure to include the cinnamon butter on the side for dipping. Present the bouquet while the rolls are still warm and enjoy it right away so the butter spreads easily and the experience is as true to the restaurant as possible.