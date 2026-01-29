Forget Flowers — This Texas Roadhouse Trick Will Give You The Tastiest Valentine's Bouquet
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Flowers are fine for Valentine's Day, but there's an out-of-the-box gift at Texas Roadhouse that's sure to inspire some heart eyes this year. The steakhouse is a fabulous choice for date night in general, with its mouthwatering steaks and hefty list of sides – but it gets better in February with a crafty, carb-loaded idea the restaurant thinks you should try. Texas Roadhouse suggests saying 'I Love You' with carbs on Valentine's Day with a bouquet of its finest bread rolls all wrapped up like a dozen roses.
Build a Valentine's bouquet from Texas Roadhouse's iconic warm, fluffy bread rolls for under $10. All you'll need is a dozen rolls for around $5 from your local restaurant, a package of long skewers, and some craft paper or parchment paper to use as a bouquet wrapping. Make sure to include the cinnamon butter on the side for dipping. Present the bouquet while the rolls are still warm and enjoy it right away so the butter spreads easily and the experience is as true to the restaurant as possible.
Customize the Texas Roadhouse Bouquet with different flavors and add-ons
A bouquet of warm Texas Roadhouse bread rolls is unique and unexpected on its own, but why not add your own pizzaz to the project? Use this ordering hack for a savory twist on the butter your Texas Roadhouse rolls come with — then, pre-butter each roll while they're still warm to infuse them with flavor. Use tissue paper or wrapping paper to customize the look of the bouquet. Put your crafting skills to use and add ribbon, beads, and other elements to create the perfect look on the bouquet's wrapping and skewers. You could even add extra presents to the bouquet, like these Chocolove salted caramel bites or a Texas Roadhouse gift card.
If you're having a cozy date night at home this Valentine's Day, set a whimsical and romantic tone on the table with an arrangement of bread rolls bouquet-style for a centerpiece. It'll double as a creative way to serve an appetizer with wine. For $5 per dozen rolls, bread roll bouquets are an affordable option for entertaining larger groups this Valentine's – they're sure to spark conversation and help keep the party going strong.