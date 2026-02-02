The Oldest Coffee Company In The US Has Been Fueling Americans For Nearly 2 Centuries

If you're looking to try a taste of America's coffee history, you might be tempted to head down to your local supermarket to pick up a bag of Gillies Coffee — save yourself the trip. Gillies Coffee isn't sold in grocery aisles. Today, Gillies Coffee operates chiefly as a wholesaler on the bulk coffee market. It also sells green coffee, which are coffee beans that haven't been roasted yet, for businesses that prefer to roast in-house.

You can still try a sip of Gillies Coffee, though, and there's more than one way to get your hands on a cup. First, you can check if restaurants or coffee shops in your area stock Gillies. This may be especially likely if you live near New York City, where Gillies Coffee is still based – the company has even held a pop-up shop in collaboration with Willett's Cafe Spinone.

However, if you're not near anywhere that serves Gillies Coffee, you can order the coffee online through the Gillies Coffee website, where ground and whole coffee beans are available for purchase in 5-pound bags, 20-pound boxes, and sets of six 10-ounce bags. Just remember that unopened coffee doesn't stay fresh forever. Keep the coffee protected from oxygen and light exposure, and never store coffee beans in the fridge.