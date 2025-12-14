Why President Teddy Roosevelt Drank A Gallon Of Coffee Per Day

Teddy Roosevelt was as great a folk hero as he was a president — and he's commonly considered one of the greatest presidents in American history. He overcame severe childhood asthma and devastating personal tragedies to become a war hero, a conservationist, and a progressive reformer. He got shot in the chest while giving a speech, then finished the speech before getting his wound checked out. The teddy bear is named after him, and his face is carved into Mount Rushmore. So it's hardly surprising that Roosevelt drank a gallon of coffee every day; frankly, we would have been more surprised if he didn't. What may surprise you is that it began as treatment for his asthma — and that he started the habit when he was five years old.

Roosevelt was a sickly child, with asthma as his main ailment. His father would take him on horseback rides through the countryside in an attempt to get him fresh air, but it became clear that he needed something a little stronger. At that time, the main treatments for childhood asthma were — and we swear we're not making this up to make fun of old-timey medicine — black coffee, puffs of cigars, and sips of whiskey. Although Roosevelt didn't pick up a cigar habit from these dubious treatments, he did have a lifelong taste for whiskey — and, of course, coffee.