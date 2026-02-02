Eating Costco Pizza While Shopping Has Never Been Easier With This On-The-Go Hack
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Snacking while you shop is one of Costco's best features. You could make a meal out of free samples alone, working your way through the warehouse bite by bite. There's also the food court: home to Costco's legendary pizza-by-the-slice. Customers swear Costco's single pizza slices are superior to the whole pie because they're crisp, loaded with melted cheese and toppings, and priced around $2 — but the larger slices aren't easy to eat while driving a cart. Until now, that is. There's an easy hack to transform a rich, cheesy, oversized slice of Costco food court pizza into an on-the-go snack, a trick that might involve you bringing a bigger bag to the store.
Cut the pizza slice into bite-sized cubes and store them in a food-safe container brought from home to create a portable pizza buffet bingeable straight from your cart. This hack works best if you bring two things with you from home on your next Costco trip: a pair of kitchen shears or regular scissors and a food-safe container. Buy a slice of your favorite Costco pizza from the food court, and use a table in the eating area to cut up the pizza. Be sure to grab a few extra napkins before you leave for the rest of the warehouse; this hack makes pizza more portable, not stainless! Pop a lid over any leftovers when you're done eating, and you'll have more pizza snacks ready for the ride home.
More Costco food court hacks
One of the best Costco food court items is the classic hot dog, and you'll find yourself with a soggy situation if you try to eat that off a paper plate while shopping — especially if you topped it with the works. Once again, a food-safe container can solve that problem in just minutes. You can pair it with a few other hacks as well, like the Costco food court ice cream sandwich trick, and you'll have a multi-course meal laid out in the front of your cart.
Here's another trick: bring your favorite reusable drink container from home so you can sip while you shop, too. This is the perfect opportunity to bust out your favorite water bottle (here's the Owala FreeSip everyone's been raving about) or that 40-ounce Stanley cup in the cabinet. Using your own insulated cup can keep drinks cold while you shop and tends to be more spill-resistant. They're also less wasteful. Pay for your drink before you fill it up, but be sure to ask the employees working the Costco food court about best etiquette – some say you should use the provided paper cups when you initially dispense the drink from the machine and then fill up your reusable cup. Others don't mind you getting your drink into your cup straight from the fountain.