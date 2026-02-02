Eating Costco Pizza While Shopping Has Never Been Easier With This On-The-Go Hack

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Snacking while you shop is one of Costco's best features. You could make a meal out of free samples alone, working your way through the warehouse bite by bite. There's also the food court: home to Costco's legendary pizza-by-the-slice. Customers swear Costco's single pizza slices are superior to the whole pie because they're crisp, loaded with melted cheese and toppings, and priced around $2 — but the larger slices aren't easy to eat while driving a cart. Until now, that is. There's an easy hack to transform a rich, cheesy, oversized slice of Costco food court pizza into an on-the-go snack, a trick that might involve you bringing a bigger bag to the store.

Cut the pizza slice into bite-sized cubes and store them in a food-safe container brought from home to create a portable pizza buffet bingeable straight from your cart. This hack works best if you bring two things with you from home on your next Costco trip: a pair of kitchen shears or regular scissors and a food-safe container. Buy a slice of your favorite Costco pizza from the food court, and use a table in the eating area to cut up the pizza. Be sure to grab a few extra napkins before you leave for the rest of the warehouse; this hack makes pizza more portable, not stainless! Pop a lid over any leftovers when you're done eating, and you'll have more pizza snacks ready for the ride home.