10 Discontinued Aldi Products Customers Still Desperately Miss

It sometimes feels like people in the U.S. are just discovering Aldi, especially in certain regions. The supermarket giant opened its first grocery store in Essen, Germany, in 1913, though the name Aldi didn't come around until 1962. Only 14 years after that, the first Aldi outpost was opened in the U.S. America's inaugural Aldi debuted in Iowa City, Iowa, in 1976, and locations have been steadily spreading across the country ever since.

Nowadays, Aldi's consumer following has as much fervor as you'll find at any grocery retailer. It certainly helps that the chain saves its customers roughly eight billion dollars annually. Furthermore, Aldi has big changes planned for 2026 — including a new location right in Times Square. But with all that growth, and goodwill, Aldi shoppers still sometimes feel hard done by, especially because of Aldi's penchant for discontinuing products.

This is itself a result of Aldi's deliberately selective inventory strategy. A store may carry less than 1,700 products, whereas other supermarkets typically stock tens of thousands of items. This is due to its company philosophy of simplicity, streamlining, and efficiency. Certain products, now extinct, were made casualties of this approach, and are sorely missed by Aldi devotees. Here are the 10 discontinued Aldi products that customers still yearn for.