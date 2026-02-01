10 Discontinued Aldi Products Customers Still Desperately Miss
It sometimes feels like people in the U.S. are just discovering Aldi, especially in certain regions. The supermarket giant opened its first grocery store in Essen, Germany, in 1913, though the name Aldi didn't come around until 1962. Only 14 years after that, the first Aldi outpost was opened in the U.S. America's inaugural Aldi debuted in Iowa City, Iowa, in 1976, and locations have been steadily spreading across the country ever since.
Nowadays, Aldi's consumer following has as much fervor as you'll find at any grocery retailer. It certainly helps that the chain saves its customers roughly eight billion dollars annually. Furthermore, Aldi has big changes planned for 2026 — including a new location right in Times Square. But with all that growth, and goodwill, Aldi shoppers still sometimes feel hard done by, especially because of Aldi's penchant for discontinuing products.
This is itself a result of Aldi's deliberately selective inventory strategy. A store may carry less than 1,700 products, whereas other supermarkets typically stock tens of thousands of items. This is due to its company philosophy of simplicity, streamlining, and efficiency. Certain products, now extinct, were made casualties of this approach, and are sorely missed by Aldi devotees. Here are the 10 discontinued Aldi products that customers still yearn for.
Earthly Grains 90 Second Whole Grain Brown Rice
Listen, it's hard to make rice at home — maybe not for everybody, but for those who are constantly overcooking, undercooking, mis-scorching, and de-deliciousing their pots of rice. Even the most idiot-proof way to cook rice can be messed up, so when you find an easy-to-make, fast, high-quality, healthy rice product — like Earthly Grains 90 Second Whole Grain Microwavable Brown Rice — you want to hold onto it like Wilson Phillips.
Unfortunately, Aldi acted more like one-hit wonder, Len, and stole your sunshine. It seems the clutch rice product has been discontinued, and consumers are chagrined, calling it a perfect eat for their family. Despite fans' best efforts (aka rifling through stock), confirmation has come from store managers, and staff, that the nuke-able bag of rice is indeed no more.
As a consolation, it seems that other Earthly Grain microwaveable rice meals are still available, including Long Grain White, Jasmine, and Spanish varieties. But folks who are wanting or needing the nutritional advantage you get from brown rice — including more fiber, and a lower glycemic index than that of white rice — are unfortunately out of luck in this regard. Earthly Grains, a private Aldi brand, may still have a strong showing of products on the shelves, but this one seems to be a goner.
Friendly Farms Extra Creamy Oat Milk
No one ever wants a product they regularly rely on to get 86'd. But Aldi sometimes issues fair warning ahead of time, albeit in its Aldi-style, semi-coded way. To receive the message, some eagle-eyed observation is required. When a product is going to be discontinued, the writing is often on the wall — or rather, the price tag. If you ever see a "D" written on the corner of a label, that means the item's fate is sealed. In this case, you should grab it while you can (and maybe grab as many as you can) because the store will never say when, exactly, it will be discontinued. You'll just know when it's gone.
When it comes to Friendly Farms Extra Creamy Oat Milk, the product is definitely gone, and customers definitely know it. Yes, Friendly Farms Original Oat Milk is still readily available, and battling the other great grocery store oat milks for supplemental supremacy. But for those coffee drinkers who want that little bit of extra creaminess in their cup of joe, in oat form instead of dairy, the folks in charge have deemed that it shall not be — at least for this brand. Folks are not thrilled, to say the least. They're taking to social media to baldly blast the shopping chain for this mass extinction. The backlash goes to show you: Do not mess with people's coffee.
Earth Grown Meatless Italian Sausages
This won't be the last Earth Grown item on this list. For those unfamiliar, Aldi released the private vegan label back in 2018, and with it a slew of meat-free, egg-free, and dairy-free products. The brand was awarded a Good Housekeeping seal only a few years after its debut. As veganism is continuing to grow rapidly in the U.S., and around the world, having products that reflect this conscientious sea-change in eating is more crucial than ever. It's especially important that these products bring quality taste. The Earth Grown Meatless Italian Sausages were among the more satisfying offerings, and people loved them. But here comes the but...
These sausages have — spoiler alert — been discontinued, despite the fact that they were a shockingly good meat replacement that became a staple family meal for many Aldi shoppers. The meatless sausage is just another example of a seemingly adored product not meeting the company's strict (and perhaps quirky) bottom-line philosophy.
The brand's vegan veggie burgers, black bean burgers, and tofu are still available, so plant-based barbecuers are not at a total loss. Perhaps they'll even turn to Oscar Meyer's Plant-Based Hot Dogs to add some long ones to the grilling festivities. Either way, those who want the full sausage experience without the meat-ification have to look elsewhere. Now, is that any way for Germans — of all people — to treat a sausage?
Belle Vie Bold Sparkling Water
Sometimes, becoming the biggest brand out there puts a bullseye on your back. Your success can prompt other companies to make facsimile products in an attempt to reap the market share rewards. After La Croix sparkling water saw a huge spike in revenue and visibility –- especially between about 2010 and 2017, which saw sales reach over $800 million –- many purveyors, and retailers, started to release their own sparkling waters to compete. Target, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, and (of course) Aldi all launched labels. Eventually, this crowding of the market seriously affected La Croix's dominance, and its income dropped significantly. Rumors that La Croix contained insecticide, due to a lawsuit, didn't help the company's case, either. Aldi, and others, opportunistically benefitted.
Aldi's Belle Vie line, a La Croix dupe selling at a lower price point since at least 2018, is a fan favorite among those who love bubbly, fruit-infused water. In short order, Aldi augmented the product line with Belle Vie Bold, featuring more robust flavor combos like Cherry Lime, Blackberry Cucumber, and Pineapple Strawberry. A new summer go-to was born, and all seemed right in the world — until 2025, that is. That's when the discontinue Grinch behind the scenes at Aldi claimed another victim. This time it was the entire line of Belle Vie Bold beverages. In one fell swoop, Aldi left shoppers on a fruitless search for their favorite fizzy drink.
Belmont Coconut Rings
Aldi shoppers with a sweet tooth, look away. (If you are a devoted fan of this product, though, you more than likely already know the bad news.) While it was big hit, especially for those in the U.K., Belmont Coconut Rings have been discontinued since the end of 2024. This especially disappointed the shoppers who loved these cookies so much, they would buy them in bulk –- great bulk.
Anything that leaves Aldi shoppers fuming, according to newspaper headlines, can't be a good thing. A retailer wants its customers to be many things, but it's doubtful that fuming is ever one of them (unless it's a store that sells fire extinguishers). The Coconut Rings were a great companion for tea or coffee, and they had a nostalgic flavor, even though the product wasn't around for that long.
There are still a few other sweets, and treats, available from the Belmont product line, mostly in the realm of cheesecake. But it looks like the Coconut Rings — whether you call them biscuits or cookies –- aren't going to be making a comeback anytime soon. Again, depending on the side of the pond you're from, that might make you say "darn" or "blimey."
Friendly Farms Coconut Créme Coffee Creamer
Remember that thing about not messing with people's coffee? It seems that Aldi is still not getting the memo — either about coffee, or even coconut products — because the Coconut Créme Coffee Creamer from Friendly Farms has been unceremoniously discontinued.
Initially, customers thought it may have been just sold out due to its popularity, judging by how much they themselves loved it. But Aldi shoppers often have each other's back, and have no problem reaching out directly to the company to ask about fave products like this. The response from the company that was then shared: The Friendly Farms Coconut Créme Coffee Creamer has, indeed, been creamed.
Perhaps realizing they need to have some kind of replacement on hand, Aldi has introduced a coconut coffee creamer from Barissimo that you can purchase. This is a wise move, since customers were just opting to head to (gasp) Target for that kind of item instead. Friendly Farms, in general, is still a well represented private brand at Aldi, with everything from milk to sour cream to cottage cheese to Greek yogurt on offer. While three out of four of those are not conventional coffee additives, apparently, there are no rules for what can go into coffee.
LiveGFree Gluten Free Pretzels
The gluten-free food industry is certainly on the rise, thanks to the increasing number of people trying to cut down, or eliminate, carbohydrates from their diets via keto, Atkins, or the slightly misnamed paleo diet, and especially for those with intestinal sensitivities like celiac disease. It's estimated that the gluten-free market is going to double its value by 2032. In short, if you're a retailer, now is as good a time as any to introduce as many gluten-free products as possible. But this isn't just any straightforward retailer we're talking about here; it's kooky Aldi.
In all fairness, the company's private label, LiveGFree, has an array of gluten-free products on offer, such as whole grain bread, rice crisps, and General Tso's chicken. But the discontinued LiveGFree pretzels have left a pretzel-shaped hole in shoppers' hearts. Customers are still searching for the snacks like they are the ghost of a loved one. Even non-celiac sufferers were obsessed with the pretzels, claiming they were better than the real deal.
Aldi's loss has led to a gain for the likes of Walmart, Target, Giant Eagle, and Meijer, who are each carrying a similar product, and luring the jilted customers of the German giant. Forget guten tag, guys. How about gluten tag?
Earth Grown Vegan Classic Meatless Meatballs
It's a hat trick for Earth Grown on this list, which tells you two things: Aldi shoppers really like this brand, and Aldi shoppers are really frustrated by this brand. The latest culprit of their flummoxing are the Earth Grown Vegan Classic Meatless meatballs. Now, "meatless meatballs" may certainly be a mouthful, both as actual food in your mouth, and as a repetitive sequence of words — but it's probably better than just calling them "balls."
Regardless of the linguistic challenge, the product has been dumped. By all accounts, it's a shame, too. As per regular Aldi customers, these were the best vegan meatballs around. But now they're not around, and even Aldi workers are apparently up in arms about the meat-free misdemeanor. This is a big deal, considering all the strict rules Aldi employees have to follow, and thus put up with.
As a side note, desperate shoppers headed to Trader Joe's for its meatless meatballs were hit with a double dose of bad luck: That grocery chain apparently discontinued its version as well. At this rate, all we'll have left soon are Hot Cheeto meatballs.
Simply Nature Coconut Cashew Crisps
Some Aldi customers have been forced to pose the eternal question of self-reflection: Is it better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all? What product has sparked this melancholic searching? Simply Nature Coconut Cashew Crisps, of course. This dupe for the discontinued Trader Joe's version is duping customers who loved these snacks –- because it, too, has now been discontinued. And that's either poetic or just super irritating.
Customers are certainly rhapsodizing the loss, admitting they fell in love with the Coconut Cashew Crisps only to have them taken away far too soon. In fact, love seems to be the overwhelming sentiment for these snacks. It has even forced heartbroken customers to comb every Aldi for miles around just to find them. It gives no pleasure to say that they won't, and that this has been confirmed by Aldi reps.
This all leads to another sentiment shared by Aldi customers: If you really love something there, it will inevitably stop being sold. This list reinforces that notion, but Aldi doesn't seem worse for wear. Sales are better than ever, and the mega-business continues to grow. Maybe it's because the chain follows yet another old axiom: Always leave them wanting more.
Earth Grown Vegan Eggplant With Yellow Pepper Ravioli
If your diet is plant-based, you know that finding a product you can rely on is clutch. Doing so means you don't have to think twice while shopping, or scour the shelves, or peruse nutrition and ingredient labels on a bunch of inventory. You can just see it, grab it, and leave a happy shopper. One of the products that allowed for that was another member of the Earth Grown family: the brand's popular Eggplant With Yellow Pepper Ravioli.
Healthy, and crafted with all kinds of good, clean stuff, these vegan raviolis would make Nonna do a double-take, and they could even be frozen for a Sunday sauce in the future. Plus, picking these up allowed home chefs to avoid the ravioli sealing mistake that ruins many attempts at making fresh pasta. The product just had so much going for it; so much to like about it. Some customers have even named it the best vegan ravioli ever, which must mean that — yep, of course — it's a goner.
An Aldi rep finally put bemused fans of the product out of their misery in 2025, confirming the discontinuation. Aldi shoppers took this news with their usual gravity, doing nothing short of overtly demanding the chain to bring the item back. Unfortunately, those demands fell on deaf ears. If you want ravioli at Aldi these days, you'll have to go with conventional, vegan-unfriendly versions.