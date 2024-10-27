Amp Up Your Homemade Meatballs With A Dusting Of Hot Cheetos

In its Cheetos meatball recipe, Frito Lay recommends dressing up your dish with a tomato herb sauce, ricotta cheese, and diced pickles. The pickles are new to me, but that tangy flavor should pair well with the Flamin' Hot Cheeto coating. Of course, you can do a lot with meatballs in general, from serving them with spaghetti to baking them with ziti — or chopping them up and serving them on pizza. Normally, a red wine would pair best with a tomato sauce, but with the spicy Cheetos mixed in, you may want a dry white wine as a counterpoint.

Pulverized Flamin' Hot Cheetos can be used in all sorts of recipes where breadcrumbs make an appearance. Try mixing Cheeto dust with panko to make fried green tomatoes, or use cornstarch, egg, and Cheetos to coat your chicken parmesan. Meatloaf typically has breadcrumbs, so why not try subbing in Cheetos instead? In every case, expect a bit of a kick, so be mindful of which flavor you use. The Flamin' Hot Límón variety, which has a little lime flavoring in it, could be good for a burrito or fish taco.

Or, step out of your comfort zone even further and cook Cheetos into something you'd never expect. Try rolling your handmade sushi in Cheetos Puffs dust, or bake crushed Cheetos into your chocolate chip cookies for a slightly salty juxtaposition. My nascent Flamin' Hot obsession might not take me that far, but good luck to you if your cravings lead you there.