A Hot Cheetos Lawsuit Was Just Filed And Things Are Getting Spicy

You may remember that Flamin' Hot Cheetos were featured in an inspiring and lighthearted biographical film directed by actress Eva Longoria last year. However, that fairytale story now has a dark twist: The subject of the "Flamin' Hot" film and self-proclaimed inventor of Flamin' Hot Cheetos, Richard Montañez, has now filed a lawsuit against Frito-Lay, owned by PepsiCo.

The lawsuit alleges PepsiCo enacted a "smear campaign" against Montañez and that the creator of Flamin' Hot was a victim of fraud, racial discrimination, defamation, and violations of California's unfair competition law at the hands of the company. Per a press release from the law firm representing Montañez, the former PepsiCo senior executive is seeking a jury trial, damages, and restitution (via Businesswire).

As part of the "smear campaign", Montañez alleges PepsiCo used media coverage to attempt to discredit the former exec as the creator of Flamin' Hot Cheetos and diminish his role in launching the multi-billion dollar Flamin' Hot line of chips. There has been reporting that at least partially debunks Montañez's claim of inventing Flamin' Hot Cheetos; per a 2021 story in the Los Angeles Times, while Montañez did pitch Flamin' Hot Popcorn to Frito-Lay in 1992, the Midwest division of the company began testing Flamin' Hot Cheetos in 1990. Also in 2021, Frito-Lay told NPR reporter Sarah Aida Gonzalez that Montañez was involved in developing test products for the Southern California market in 1992 that may or may not have included spicy Cheetos, but the company didn't credit him as the sole inventor of Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

This media coverage has allegedly led to the cancellation of various speaking engagements, book deals, and a documentary for Montañez. For that reason, Montañez is also seeking an order to prevent PepsiCo and Frito-Lay from claiming that he did not create Flamin' Hot Cheetos.