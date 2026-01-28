The TikTok Trend That's Changing How People Eat Soup Dumplings

TikTok is the birthplace of all sorts of food trends, and this creative take on soup dumplings is currently gaining traction on the social media platform. Like the Dubai Chocolate trend in 2024 and Cloud Bread in 2025, soup dumplings are going viral online thanks to TikToker Courtney Cook Bales (@courtneylcook). Already known as the woman who introduced the world to cheese-stuffed sweet potatoes, Bales has thrown another revolutionary twist in home cooking with a TikTok post featuring a soup dumpling nestled in a raw onion cup.

Bales has posted more than one TikTok featuring the recipe for these no-bake, savory bites (though each one is made more from the heart than a recipe book). The bites feature just a few simple ingredients: a Vidalia onion sliced and flaked into layers that serve as cups, store-bought soup dumplings (if you're unsure which ones to buy try Bibigo Steamed Soup Dumplings — they're a Costco item with a cult-following), Japanese barbecue sauce, soy sauce, chili sauce, chili crunch, mayo, and a garnish of crunchy shoestring onions.

Raw onion cup dumplings are as easy to make as they are delicious (and require zero oven time). To make the cups, slice your onion in half and then peel away each layer to form its own cup. Put one microwavable soup dumpling into each one, saturate them with sauces and toppings, and dig in.