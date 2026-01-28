Ina Garten's 'Ultimate Valentine's Day Dessert' Is Deliciously Decadent

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're trying to impress your honey or your besties, Valentine's Day is the perfect time to show off your sweetest skills. When it comes to a dessert worthy of lots of love, Ina Garten said that her profiteroles are the perfect choice. "It's so simple yet so elegant. Your valentine will love you for it!" Garten shared in a Facebook post.

Buttery pastry puffs, creamy vanilla ice cream, and a rich, warm chocolate sauce all come together for a classy sweet treat. The flavor combination is straightforward, but each element of the dessert brings out the best in the other components.

Now, describing this dessert as "simple" may be relative here, as the Barefoot Contessa makes the choux pastry for her puffs from scratch. However, the profiterole filling and chocolate sauce do come together very easily. In fact, the Häagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream that the recipe calls for is one of Garten's simple freezer must-haves and definitely makes her "store-bought is fine" list. The sauce is made by melting semisweet chocolate chips with heavy cream in a double boiler, and it gets a gourmet upgrade with the addition of brewed coffee and honey — these ingredients add complex bitterness and floral undertones that elevate the chocolate sauce.

To assemble, halve the profiterole puffs, fill them with a scoop of the best vanilla ice cream, and finish them with a drizzle of chocolate sauce. Given that the filling is store-bought and the sauce takes all of five minutes to put together, investing a little effort into the pastry — especially to impress your valentine — is well worth it, according to Ina Garten and surely Jeffrey too!