The Easy Soup Technique To Avoid Overcooking Your Leftover Chicken

Whether it's something you made yourself or a rotisserie chicken you purchased at the store, leftover poultry is the gift that keeps on giving. Sure, you could just microwave it with a few easy sides and call it a day, but if that idea sounds humdrum to you, there's always repurposing that meat into an easy soup. The issue is that the chicken you're using is already cooked, which means that if you're not careful, you might overcook it. We spoke to Stephanie Loaiza from Six Sisters' Stuff about how to ensure you don't turn your chicken into a stringy bite when you put it in a soup.

Loaiza said, "If you're using leftover chicken, you'll want to add it towards the end of cooking so that it is heated through. Depending on the thickness of the chicken (like cubes vs shredded), it should take about 10-20 minutes for it to heat through without becoming too tough." She also added that there's no special prep needed beforehand aside from chopping or shredding the chicken into the desired texture or size you prefer prior to heating it.