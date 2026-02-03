What You Get When You Ask A Philadelphia Bartender For The 'Citywide' Drink

Philadelphia may be somewhat overshadowed by its fellow tri-state area metropolis New York City. Sure, a bunch of Eagles fans once threw snowballs at Santa Claus and Bill Burr famously derided it as a "one-bridge-having city" in a stand-up set. But no one can deny that the City of Brotherly Love has a rich tradition of food and drink. There are cheesesteaks, of course, which just about everybody knows about — but there are roast pork sandwiches, there's America's oldest ice cream company, and there's even a fun little drink called the Citywide, consisting of a Pabst Blue Ribbon and a shot of Jim Beam.

It's called a Citywide, or a Citywide Special, because you can get it pretty much anywhere that serves alcohol in the city — and for cheap. As of January 2026, a Citywide will set you back only about four bucks. It's an easy way to get loaded, and it's fitting that rough-and-tumble Philly's unofficial cocktail isn't really a cocktail at all. New Orleans can keep its bartender-infuriating Ramos Gin Fizz — a Citywide will do the job just fine.